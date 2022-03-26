Checo Pérez confirms that the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix will be run despite attacks

After a meeting of more than four hours, drivers and team leaders agreed to compete at the Jeddah circuit

The pilots who compete in the World Championship Formula 1 They met until after two in the morning this Saturday, local time, to decide whether or not to dispute the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix after the missile attack on an oil facility in the vicinity –about 15 kilometers– of the Jeddah, venue for the second round of the championship; before confirming that they would.

After the Italian Stefano Domenicali, maximum leader of the Formula 1ensured that the Grand Prix was going to take place as “it was planned”, the drivers and team managers were together for more than two hours at the circuit of Jeddah. Once the team leaders left the room where they were all gathered, the pilots continued debating until after two o’clock on Saturday morning (local time) to see if they were still in Saudi Arabia or if, on the other hand, they stood up and did not dispute the Big prize.

Checo Pérez confirmed through his Twitter account that the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix will be run. Getty Images

The owner of the McLaren team, the American Zak Brown, advanced to Ace that he Big prize it would be disputed; since finally, the pilots, some of them quite upset, however, decided that it should be so, as reported from Jeddah the aforementioned Madrid sports newspaper.

Ready and totally focused for tomorrow’s quality! 💪 Ready and with all the focus on tomorrow’s qualifying #SaudiArabianGP pic.twitter.com/yvx81psEvi – Sergio Pérez (@SCHecoPerez) March 26, 2022

Shortly after, the Mexican Czech Perez (Red Bull), fourth in the last World Cup – which was won by his Dutch teammate Max Verstappen – and who set the fourth time in free practice this Friday, confirmed that the Big prize would run, through your account Twitter.

“Ready and with all the focus on tomorrow’s qualifying,” he wrote on his Instagram account. Twitter the tapatio Czech Perez32, who faces his twelfth season in the Formula 1a category in which he has two victories and fifteen podiums.

The Monegasque Charles Leclerc (Ferrari), leader of the World Cup after having won last Sunday in Bahrain, had set the best time in free practice on Friday.

Drivers and team managers met until dawn in Saudi Arabia. Getty Images

A day that Verstappen finished second, ahead of the Spanish Carlos Sainz, partner of the pilot of the principality of the Cote d’Azur in the ‘Scuderia’ and who finished second in the first race of the year, in Sakhir.