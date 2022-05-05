Checo Pérez dodging crocodiles prior to the Miami GP

Midtime Editorial

The Formula 1 will celebrate the first edition of the Miami Grand Prix this weekend, and in promoting the event it stands out that the Mexican Sergio Perez appears dodging crocodiles.

“The idea is to make it something different, fun and exciting,” commented Tom Garfinkel, director of the race, a few days ago, so prior to the race, a spectacular show has been put on.

With the Hard Rock Stadium, home of the NFL’s Miami Dolphins and the category tennis tournament Masters 1000 and WTA 1000 As the epicenter of the Fan Fest, there will be parties with VIP guests and many celebrities, live music and DJs, as well as a great gastronomic offer.

The pilots and the team of the big circus They also helped warm up the run up to the race. The British Lewis Hamilton was invited to the program ABC’s Good Morning America.

“We obviously have the race in Texas, which is always amazing. The first time I raced in America was Indianapolis. But I think Miami will be huge,” said the Mercedes driver.

While Sergio Perez and Red Bull They gave promotion with a video showing the Mexican realizing that due to a “communication error” with his team, he has to travel urgently from New York to Miamiand he does it aboard his single-seater.

Czech it passes through the Big Apple, arrives in the city of Miami and ends on the lawn of the Dolphins stadium; highlighting that crocodiles appear in its path.