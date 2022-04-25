Checo Pérez endured and beat Charles Leclerc in the fight for second position

Checo Pérez beat Leclerc on the track and in the mental battle, who made a mistake that cost him the podium in Imola

The Mexican Czech Perez finished in second place on Emilia Romagna Grand Prix by once again becoming the “defense minister” for Red Bull and thereby obtain the first 1-2 for his team in several seasons, with Max Verstappen as the winner.

Czech Perez had a perfect start by winning the position to charles leclercwho started on the dirty side of the track and even lost position with lando norriswho climbed to third position.

Czech Perez He became Verstappen’s squire, who started well and, together with the man from Guadalajara, they worked as a team to defend the first two places, with the Dutchman being the beneficiary.

Checo ran in second position without any problem for 17 laps, until charles leclerc managed to cut the disadvantage and after beating Lando he put his ferrari in the mirrors of the Tapatio.

On turn 19 Red Bull He opted to put Checo in the pits first to change the tire from intermediate to medium. This caused that one lap after Max Verstappen Y charles leclerc They will enter the pits. The Dutchman came out quickly, but the one from ferrari He came out just ahead of Checo, which caused a small duel and with Pérez as the winner because his rubber was already hot.

Checo Pérez beat Charles Leclerc in the duel for second position, and led Leclerc to an error that took him off the podium. Getty

Leclerc took two laps to get his tires ready and start an attack on the man from Guadalajara. However, the RB18 began to set its best track times and put in three consecutive fastest laps. The impossibility of Ferrari to overcome Red Bull led the Scuderia to make the decision to take care of its tire and thus see the Czech Perez.

Emotions flared up again in the final laps Leclerc pitted and this led to Checo having a free lap, so the one from Guadalajara entered soft compound riding. This led Charles to get closer and get away from DRS, but this only lasted two laps, because on lap 53 he spun and with it all his hopes of overtaking Checo were dashed.

Checo kept calm and thus accompanied Verstappen until the last lap and thus obtain a new double podium.