Checo Pérez explains his ‘abandonment’ at the Bahrain Grand Prix

Midtime Editorial

Mexico City / 03.20.2022 12:50:20





A weekend to forget was the one that the Red Bull Racing team experienced, because in the Bahrain Grand Prix, the first race of the 2022 season of the Formula 1they left without points for failures in the last part of the competition.

The Mexican Sergio Perez He suffered a spin on the last lap, which deprived him of getting on the podium when he had everything to finish behind the ferrari from charles leclerc and Carlos Sainzwhich left a bitter taste in Guadalajara.

“Too bad, but that’s racing. Sometimes things like this happen… Yeah it hurts, on the last lapwhen you have a podium in the bag, but it is not the first time in my career that something like this has happened to me, but I hope it will be the last,” Checo told DAZN.

better luck did not have Max Verstappencurrent champion of the Formula 1who was also unable to conclude his participation and to Czech Perez there is a main reason: The fuel pump of the RB18, the vehicle bets on Red Bull for this year.

“It’s a shame to lose Max, we lost important points. The main thing about these first few races is to get the points out of these tough races. We think it was also the fuel pumpI reached the hairpin and the engine was blocked”, he sentenced.​

The Formula One started with dominance ferrariwith charles leclerc and Carlos Sainz making the 1-2, while Lewis Hamiltonfrom Mercedes, took advantage of the failure of Perez to sneak into third place.