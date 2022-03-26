Checo Pérez finished 4th in the delayed second practice in Jeddah

Checo Pérez tested the medium and soft compound in Jeddah, ahead of the second Grand Prix of the Formula 1 season

The Mexican Czech Perez He finished fourth in practice two of the Saudi Arabian Grand Prixsame in which he was shown as the second fastest driver with full tanks and just behind his partner Max Verstappen.

The track of the Circuit de la Corniche de Jeddah lived the tension due to the bombing that was registered just 13 kilometers away in the facilities of aramco from the group of Houthi rebels located in Yemen and backed by Iran. This caused the second session to be delayed by 15 minutes.

Already in session the pilots left, for the most part, with medium compound and with which ferrari imposed conditions from the first minutes with charles leclerc and Carlos Sainzfollowed by Max Verstappen and Czech Perez.

The Mexican made his best time with a medium tire that placed him in fourth place with a timer of 1:31.117, which meant 0.901 thousandths slower than Charles Leclerc.

After the first 20 minutes the session took on emotions with the search for the lead between Red Bull and ferraribecause between the first place, Max Verstappenand fourth place, Czech Perezthere was only a difference of 0.146 thousandths.

The Dutchman managed a 1:30.214, just .002 thousandths faster than charles leclerc.

The fight in the end was won by the Monegasque who once again imposed conditions with a new set of red tires and a resounding 1:30.074.

in the last few minutes Red Bull had a good rhythm with race simulation and beat in the last minutes to ferrari with full tanks.

The Mexican had a strong race pace with a full tank, setting a 1:34.964 as the best time. For his part, Verstappen achieved a better time with a 1:34.478 and they were quicker than the Ferraris.

The Scuderia The Italian took the night in the general times with a 1:30.074, Verstappen finished second and behind him the Spanish Carlos Sainz.