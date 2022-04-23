Checo Pérez finished in second place in the second Imola free practice

From the first laps the one from Guadalajara came to put himself in the first places

The Mexican Checo Pérez finished in second position in the second free practice of the Emilia Romagna Grand Prixwhere the team Red Bull finished behind a surprise George Russellwho was faster by just .081 hundredths.

The Enzo e Dino Ferrari racetrack left the gray sky and the rain that was recorded on Friday morning to give way to sunny weather that opened the possibility for the teams to work with the soft and medium compounds.

From the first laps, the one from Guadalajara managed to get into the first places, but with only 15 minutes elapsed he took the first place with a 1:19.815, using soft compound.

The session was surprised with a good performance shown by the Mercedes. George Russell ousted Checo from first place with a time of 1:19.457, while charles leclerc He appeared in second position with a difference of .283 slower than the young Englishman. All three used the soft rubber.

Checo Pérez in the second free practice of the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix Getty Images

With 12 minutes to go, Checo Pérez’s practice hour was once again something to talk about by climbing one position with the medium compound with a time of 1:19.538. This by performing a race simulation for the sprint classification that will take place this Saturday.

The last few minutes became a lab for the teams using different compounds and setups. Max Verstappen finished in seventh position and surprisingly the seven-time champion, Lewis Hamilton He appeared in fourth position 1:19.992 and gave his team hope after a Friday in which he qualified 13th for the 100km race.