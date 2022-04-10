Checo Pérez finishes second in the Australian GP

Checo Pérez overtook the Mercedes and held his podium with rhythm at the Albert Park circuit in Melbourne

The Mexican Czech Perez He achieved his first podium of the season by finishing second in the Australian Grand Prixin the midst of a race dominated by charles leclerc and a bitter taste from the withdrawal of Max Verstappen.

Czech Perez did not have the best start in the race, because at the moment of seeing the green lights the Guadalajara accelerated in a good way, but was ahead Max Verstappen, who did not have a good start and blocked his partner. The action created a space in the middle of the track that was used by Lewis Hamiltonwho came back two positions and surpassed the man from Guadalajara.

Czech Perez stayed close to Mercedes and it was on lap 10 that he regained third position on lap ten by going through the third corner and through the inside

Czech Perez complained about the left front tire causing him to lose speed and after imposing conditions on Lewis Hamiltonthe Englishman was able to compete with him and overtake him on lap 20.

Checo had to pit on lap 21 and two laps later Hamilton did the same and came out ahead of the driver from RedBull. The advantage went to the Mexican in the duel for fourth place, because with two laps on the track he had hot rubber and it was ideal to overtake the Englishman at turn 9 to take fifth place.

Checo Pérez with the trophy for second place in the Australian GP. Getty

On the same lap 23 the yellow flags appeared, because Sebastian Vettel crashed and was out of the race causing Checo and Hamilton to fall behind George Russell and Fernando Alonso.

The restart of the race brought exciting battles in the first half of the grid. Checo struggled and after two laps pressing he overtook Fernando Alonso on lap 30 and work to go by George Russellwho was in third position.

The fight for third position turned into a duel between Checo and Russell, who tried to defend the position against the RB18, but Mercedes he pointed out to the Englishman that there was no point in defending the position and it would cause further tire degradation. George folded his hands and let the Mexican pass.

The race took a turn in favor of the Mexican, but a serious blow for Red Bullbecause on lap 39 Max Verstappen stopped at the side of the track with a fireball in smoke and fire, causing him to give up second place to Czech Perez.

Pérez headed for a solid podium, rolling without setbacks and despite the fact that Russell got close to 2.9 seconds, he was not able to cause any problems. Checo accelerated and finally had time to joke with his engineer, who asked him if he was still awake.

In the end Checo adds 18 points and was placed above Max Verstappen in the drivers’ championship.