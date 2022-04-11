“Checo” Pérez gets on the podium at the Australian GP; finished second

Charles Leclerc, Sergio Perez and George Russell (AP Photo/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake)

MEXICO CITY, April 10 (EL UNIVERSAL).- Sergio Pérez has achieved his first podium in the 2022 Formula 1 season.

The Mexican driver finished in second place at the Australian Grand Prix, after a rough race and full of dropouts from the first laps.

“Checo” started this Grand Prixor from position three, but at the start he fell to fourth, surpassed by Lewis Hamilton. Later, the man from Guadalajara, on lap 10, managed to overtake the British man from Mercedes.

In race 21, “Checo” entered the pits and left there in ninth position, but little by little he was taking up places.

It was not until lap 39 when the native of Jalisco rose to second place, after the abandonment of Max Verstappen, who when getting off his car, realized that there was fire.

In the end, Pérez and his Red Bull beat the Mercedes, especially Lewis Hamilton’s (on a couple of occasions) and it was enough to be on the podium of the Albert Park Circuit.

First place from qualifying went to Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) and George Russell (Mercedes) finished third.

Abandonments at the Australian GP

Carlos Sainz (Ferrari) was the first out of the race. The Spaniard only had a spin on lap 3 and his car ended up in the gravel.

Sebastian Vettel (Aston Martin) was left out on lap 24 after a crash that forced him to leave the competition, in his presentation in the season, because of Covid-19 he had not been able to enter the scene.

Max Verstappen (Red Bull), the Dutch driver joined the dropouts in Melbourne.

