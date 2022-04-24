Checo Pérez highlighted the comeback he managed this Saturday in the Sprint classification

Checo Pérez climbed four positions and will start the Emilia Romagna GP strong in Imola

the mexican pilot Czech Perez highlighted the comeback that he managed this Saturday in the Sprint classification for the Emilia Romagna Grand Prixin which he started in seventh position and climbed to third place.

The member of Red Bull He assured that it was “very important to rebuild yesterday’s (Friday) qualifying”, in which he could not achieve a better time due to the incidents that occurred throughout qualifying.

Czech Perez recalled that in the qualifying session he was affected by the accident of lando norris, who crashed and caused the appearance of red flags with 40 seconds to go in Q3. “We couldn’t do a lap when it counted and now we were able to recover and be in a good position.”

Checo was questioned about the possibility of finishing the race making a 1-2 with his teammate Max Verstappento which he replied that it would be good for Redbull, but he ironized that it would not be so for the Italian fans who hope to see ferrari.

“This would be good for us, but probably not for the tifosi,” he said.

Checo will start third in the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix. AP

Czech Perez managed to climb four positions in the 21-lap race by beating Daniel Ricciardo, Fernando Alonso, Kevin Magnussen Y Lando Norris.

The first position went to his partner Max Verstappenwhile in the second drawer it will start Charles Leclerc.

the of Guadalajara he added six more points in the drivers’ championship by taking third place. He is two points behind second place. George Russel, who had a bad session finishing in eleventh position and failing to climb positions.

In the morning Checo finished second in the second free practice in Imola, where the team from Red Bull finished behind a surprise George Russellwho was faster by just .081 hundredths.