Checo Pérez: I don’t need to be in F1, I’m for the title

Midtime Editorial

Mexico City / 04.28.2022 13:15:27





With 12 years racing at the highest level of motorsport, Sergio Pérez has little or nothing to prove. He is the most successful Mexican in the history of the Queen Category and is part of one of the best teams such as Red Bull Racing, but if Checo is still in F1 it is because he wants to be world champion.

To the exemplary career of Checo Pérez with two wins, one pole position and 17 podiums he is missing the Formula 1 crown and he knows that being with the Austrian team is the best option to achieve that goal, despite the fact that some see him as the least privileged driver next to Max Verstappen.

“I have no need to be in Formula 1If I’m here it’s because I want to win and because my goal is to be world champion. It would be disrespectful to me and my career to know that I am just here to beas a troupe and without aspirations of being a champion,” said the man from Guadalajara in a conversation with journalist Luis Manuel López of the network Fox Sports.

High praise for the Mexican

In addition, the Mexican took the opportunity to declare that “he is second to none” in Red Bull and that his mind is always on beating Verstappen, who is the current World Champion. That yes, always reigning camaraderie, as she was demonstrated when she climbed next to the podium after 1-2 in the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix.

“I was about to go out on the podium and I told Max that we should go out on the podium together, he told me too. We were discussing it with the people who organize the podiums and if it was possible, I think it was a very good gesture for the whole team”, he pointed out.

How is Checo’s renewal with Red Bull going?

2021 marked the first year of the Mexican with the Austrian team and halfway through the season he won the renewal for one year in force in this 2022although there is no further link and although Mexican fans are restless to know Checo Perez’s futurehe says it’s the least of his worries because he can’t afford to wear himself out on it.