Checo Pérez, in the prestigious list of followers on Instagram of CR7

Thanks to the successes achieved in the Formula 1the popularity of the Mexican Sergio Perez has reached surprising levels, proof of this is that has more than 3.7 million followers on Instagramamong which is neither more nor less than Cristiano Ronaldo.

In social networks, the information went viral that the red bull driver was inside the prestigious list of followers of the one considered one of the best footballers in history and current forward of the Man Utd.

This action caused more stir because The Portuguese crack does not follow the current Formula 1 champion and partner of the pilot from Guadalajara, Max Verstappen. Another of the F1 drivers that CR7 follows is Lewis Hamilton.

It should be noted that the list followed by El Bicho on Instagram is made up of only 514 profileswhich is nothing compared to the more than 436 million users who follow him in said social network.

What other Mexican does CR7 follow?

In addition to Sergio Perezanother of the Mexicans found within the prestigious list followed by Cristiano Ronaldo on Instagram is the boxer Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarezwhich has been for some years within the interests in social networks of the Portuguese soccer player.