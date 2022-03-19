“Checo Pérez is not yet at Verstappen’s level”

In the words of Helmut Marko after the first two free practices for the Bahrain GP, ​​Checo Pérez is not as quick to dominate the Red Bull as Verstappen

The main adviser of Redbull, the austrian Helmut Markoconsidered that the wind played an important role during the two free practices that took place in the Bahrain Grand Prixbut had a first criticism of the season for the Mexican driver Czech Perez mentioning that the difference in results between Checo and Max Verstappen It is due in part to the talent of each pilot when reacting, for which he considered that both are not on the same level.

Czech Perez He finished the second round of practices in seventh position by completing 20 laps and as the best time he recorded 1:32.958, while Max Verstappencurrent world champion, finished in first place.

“Pérez is not yet at the level of Verstappen. If the wind is coming from behind, he can’t react as intuitively as Verstappen does,” he noted after practice two.

“I think the Mercedes are on a par with us, or maybe even ahead of us in qualifying. Verstappen has impressively shown Lewis Hamilton what is our position,” he asserted. Helmut Marko.

Helmut Marko was critical of Checo Pérez in free practice for the Bahrain GP. Getty

For its part, Christian Horner He mentioned that the decision to use different configurations between Checo and Verstappen was due to the short work time they may have on the track, so the man from Guadalajara was in charge of obtaining a greater amount of information.

“Sergio has also tested other things because when you have little time and the car is so new, you try to collect as much data as possible in the two hours available. They tried several things on the aerodynamic and mechanical front”, commented the team principal RedBull.

“It was a positive day for us, with warmer temperatures and in the evening we were quick on the fastest lap and also in the race setup. But of course we know nothing about the fuel quantities and engine maps of our rivals. There are a lot of question marks, but overall we’re pretty happy with the start.”