Checo Pérez lost a 7 thousand euro helmet in Miami

The Miami Grand Prix is to little more than a week to disputeand in it Max Verstappen and Czech Pérez will seek to continue taking points from Ferrari to get fully into the Constructors’ World Championship. However, the Mexican will return to a circuit where lived an moment bafflingas lost a valuable helmet for car and driver in 7 thousand euros.

Before the Emilia-Romagna GP will take place (April 22-24) Perez was in a event organized by Red Bull, which was called ‘Race to Miami’ for promote the circuit that will be released from May 6 to 8 this year.

However the event was not what the mexican I expectedas lost one of his helmets: “someone took it from me. I’m still looking for it. I do not know where she is! i hope i can find it“he commented to the media Racing News 365.

This is how Checo and Red Bull arrive at the Miami GP

Czech and his team they arrive in great shape to the Miami Grand Prix, since in the last race he and Verstappen made it 1-2, respectively, to sneak into the top positions of the drivers’ table and put the team in the fight for the constructors’ title.

Until now Leclerc (Ferrari) lead the world from pilots with 86 points, followed by Verstappen (Red Bull) with 59 and Checo (Red Bull) with 54. Regarding the classification of builders the italians are leaders with 124while the Austrians follow closely behind with 113.