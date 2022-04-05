Checo Pérez: Message for the man from Guadalajara? Red Bull boss explains Daniel Ricciardo’s exit and it has to do with Max Verstappen

Just two grand prix of the 2022 Formula 1 season have been run (F1) and the rumors about what could happen in the future in motorsport have already begun. From the possible departure of Dutchman Max Verstappen from Red Bull, the return of Frenchman Pierre Gasly, as well as a likely hint for Mexican Sergio “Checo” Pérez, All this is what users have commented on social networks, after learning the reasons for the departure of Australian Daniel Ricciardo from the team in 2018.

The head of Red BullChristian Horner, revealed details about the departure of Daniel Ricciardo at the end of that year and shortly after it was announced that it was joining the Renault team project.

According to Horner, the main reason for Ricciardo’s departure was influenced by the career rise of young Max Verstappenwho at that time was behind after Sebastian Vettel and Daniil Kvyat. “Daniel could see Max going up and he didn’t want to become the second driver,” Horner told the newspaper Australianbefore the third race of the season is run in the oceanic country.

And he said they tried to offer him a good contract in order to keep him on the team. “We put him offers that were stratospheric. Daniel is a great driver and he made us sad when he decided to leave the team here. And unfortunately it didn’t work out for him the way he would have liked.”

Daniel Ricciardo He has been a McLaren driver since the 2021 season; this year he was unable to run the first two tests of the season after contracting COVID-19.

For his part, Max Verstappen won the drivers’ championship title last year, while the Mexican “Czech” Perez He finished the year in fourth position with 190 points as a driver for the Austrian team, and Ricciardo in eighth, with 115 units.

