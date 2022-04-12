Checo Pérez received approving grades from the international press after the Australian GP

The Mexican Red Bull driver was rated 7 and 8 by the media after getting on the podium for the first time this season

Czech Perezpilot of Red Bullstayed in second place in it Australian Grand Prix. However, the international press qualified with 7 and 8 the performance that the Mexican had in the Albert Park Circuitbecause he did not have the best start to the race, where he was even overtaken by the British Lewis Hamilton at the start.

“At the start he loses a position on Hamilton, but recovers it shortly after. He suffers a bit, but does not let him pass because they immediately call him to the pits. Shortly after, a safety car and forces him to do extra work, but he rolls up his sleeves and passes Fernando Alonso, George Russell and Hamilton, putting himself there as Max Verstappen’s shield. When the latter retreats, he moves up one position and becomes second on a day when Red Bull has little to laugh about, it’s a positive note”, were the lines that motor boxhalf Italian, dedicated to Czech Perezwhich they evaluated with 8.

Planet F1 regretted that the man from Guadalajara could not repeat the pole that he got in Saudi Arabia. However, he highlighted the action of passing Lewis Hamilton to fight for a podium place, with which he was qualified with 7.5.

Checo Pérez was on the podium for the first time this season by finishing second in the Australian Grand Prix. Getty Images

“There is no repeat of his qualifying heroics from Jeddah, but this was another rock-solid performance from the Mexican who is becoming increasingly reliable for Red Bull. The highlight of him on track was a pass on the outside of Lewis Hamilton on lap 10, and later it was simply about bringing home 18 much-needed points for the team after Verstappen’s retirement.”

Although Crash put a 7the media outlet highlights the work he did Czech Perez to overtake the two Mercedes and be able to stay in the second place before the abandonment of Max Verstappen.

“At the end, Perez took full advantage of Red Bull with the second place in Albert Park“Noted the outlet. “However, it was a grueling race, losing to Lewis Hamilton early on before getting past the seven-time champion again.

“The Mexican took full advantage of the superior straight-line speed of Red Bull to get back ahead of Hamilton and then Russell after the period of safety car“.

2 Related

By last, The Racewhich also rated 7 a Czech Pereznoted that he had a better start to the race than Max Verstappen and also highlighted the battle he had against Lewis Hamilton and George Russell.

“In the race, he got off to a better start than Verstappen, but had to take a conservative approach on the outside line on lap 1, falling behind Lewis Hamilton. He later passed Hamilton again, having to do the same with George Russell having lost the place thanks to pace car timing.”