Checo Pérez recognizes Ferrari and not Mercedes as the rival to beat

Checo Pérez accused of overheating in his last qualifying attempt in Bahrain

The Mexican Czech Perez accused the overheating suffered in the tires during the classification of the Bahrain Grand Prix and that made him settle for fourth place on the starting grid.

The man from Guadalajara achieved a time of 1:30.921, but assured that he would have reached the third position if he had not suffered from said inconvenience. This same evil suffered Max Verstappenwho in qualifying complained on the radio about the same situation. charles leclerc gave to ferrari the pole and Carlos Sainz will start third.

“In the corner of my last attempt the tire overheated quite a bit and then I tried to cut and at that moment I touched the internal washer a lot and affected it,” he explained. Czech Perez at the end of the ranking.

The man from Guadalajara was forceful in pointing out that tomorrow “we will have a long race in front of us”, since he will have to compete in the second row directly with Carlos Sainz. It is not a surprise that ferrari go so hard They showed the speed from the pre-season tests in Spain and then confirmed it in the tests in the same sakhir where the GP of Bahrain.

Checo Pérez at the Red Bull garage in Sakhir, Bahrain. EFE

“It would have been more ideal to start from third on the clean side of the track. But it is what it is. I’m really looking forward to the races and I’m trying to have a good first lap where speed will be very important. We are going to try to get on the podium and get a double for the team”.

Czech Perez He recognized the problems they will have with the Italian team: “From Q1 they set competitive times and they were the rival to beat. We have a good starting position and what we can do is interesting”, he underlined.

This is the best starting position for Czech Perez when the season starts. Last year he placed his Red Bull in the 11th drawer, a bad session for the man from Guadalajara. Then, on the formation lap the RB16B went out and Checo had to start from pit road.

At race pace Czech Perez he advanced and finished in Bahrain in fifth position. This year, it seems, he will be able to fight for the podium. The ferrari they are the great rivals in Sakhir. Will they be for the whole season or Mercedes will react?