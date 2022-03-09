Checo Pérez says about Max Verstappen’s mega-contract

Upon learning the amount and duration of the contract that his partner Max Verstappen signed with Red Bull Formula 1, which will last until 2028 and is reported to be for more than 53 million dollars per year, Sergio “Checo” Pérez reacted as follows: ” Let it go.”

Interviewed by ESPN, the Mexican who will be running his twelfth season in F1 was pleasantly surprised by the amount of money his Dutch teammate will earn, while saying that he well deserved it.

Bryn Lennon/Getty Images

“Is that going to win? (he said when it was mentioned that it would be 40 million pounds sterling, about 53 million dollars). Well, well deserved, let it go,” he said with a wide smile, while making that familiar gesture, so Mexican, to cross his chest with his open hand as a sign that Max Verstappen “shares” or gets wet.

When questioning Checo Pérez about his own agreement with the Austrian team, since his contract expires at the end of the 2022 season, he said that he has not started negotiations yet, but that he would definitely like it to be multi-year.

“I have a contract for this season, it’s just starting, so we haven’t talked about it, I think we’re very happy, I’m very happy with the team and it will depend on whether we start this season, to see how soon we start talking about the new contract.

“Yes, without a doubt I would like something longer, right? Looking for a little more stability in terms of knowing and being able to plan more with a team,” he said.

For Checo Pérez, it is essential to maintain the illusion and victory to continue in Red Bull and Formula 1, he said, which he is sure he has and therefore believes that at some point the matter of renewal will take place.