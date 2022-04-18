Entertainment

Checo Pérez: The commercial move that reveals how long he will renew with Red Bull

Photo of James James16 mins ago
0 14 2 minutes read

What will happen? Sergio ‘Checo’ Perez lives his second season at the wheel of Red Bullhas given good exhibitions in the first races of 2022 that have not gone unnoticed in the high command of the team and now a commercial move would reveal how long it will renew the Mexican, here we tell you all the details.

It turns out that the man from Guadalajara joined the ranks of Williams Morris Endeavor (WME) one of the most recognized talent management agencies in the world and that throughout its history has represented figures such as Charles Chaplin, The Rolling Stones, Bruno Mars, Elvis Presley, Emma Stone and Adele, to name a few.

Source link

Photo of James James16 mins ago
0 14 2 minutes read

Related Articles

Galilea López Morillo, granddaughter of José Luis ‘el Puma’ Rodríguez, raises the temperature in a swimsuit

3 mins ago

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness reveals big fights in his new teaser trailer

5 mins ago

Pablo Montero, in tears: this is how he received criticism for playing Vicente Fernández in a bioseries | Celebs from Mexico | nnda nnlt | FAME

14 mins ago

Kim Kardashian: her adorable message to Kourtney for her birthday!

18 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button