Checo Pérez will start the Emilia Romagna GP third

Checo Pérez took advantage of the Sprint and went from 7th to 3rd for the start of the Grand Prix

The Mexican Czech Perez finished third in the Sprint which was played this Saturday, so it will come out in the second row in the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix.

Since the lights went out Czech Perez had a good start by climbing two positions overtaking Daniel Ricciardo Y Fernando Alonso at the end of the straight.

The man from Guadalajara tried to overcome Kevin Magnussen for fourth position, but the Dane made a zig zag defense causing the European driver to receive a warning flag.

When Checo was shaping up to overtake Magnussen, a yellow flag was shown on the track due to the crash of Zhou Guangyu from Alfa Romeo.

Without a safety car, during the eighth lap Czech Perez he passed the Haas driver with DRS on and had no problem taking fourth place

The man from Guadalajara worked with clean air for three laps and with his pace he discounted the almost two seconds he had with lando norris to overtake him on lap number 11 by passing the McLaren on the right.

Czech Perez had the opportunity to set the fastest lap on Saturday with a time of 1:19.012 and closing a solid third place, as he was six seconds behind Max Verstappen and with an advantage of almost 12 seconds.

the of Guadalajara he lived 10 laps with great calm and in the end he finished 2.1 seconds behind charles leclercwho lost two laps from the end against Max Verstappenwho won the pole on Friday and kept the pole for Sunday.

Czech Perez He had a perfect Saturday, climbing places on the starting grid and obtaining six more points in the drivers’ championship.

For the start of the Grand Prix, however, Checo will also have to play defensively, as another who managed to climb several positions was the ferrari from Carlos Sainz Jr.. So the Mexican will have to be quick to react at the starting point; aggressive to attack and defend, but at the same time careful, because Imola is not exactly a wide circuit and the first variant, the Tamburello sequence, is very tight.