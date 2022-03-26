Checo Pérez will start the Saudi Arabian GP from pole

A great lap by Checo Pérez gave him pole position over the Ferraris that will start behind the Mexican

Czech Perez achieved his first pole in the Formula 1 by beating the ferrari on the fast urban track Jeddahheadquarters of Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

“Very happy. The lap was perfect and I could do 1000 laps and I wouldn’t go off again,” he said. Czech Perez at the end of the session.

charles leclerc will come out second and Carlos Sainz third. Max Verstappen will start fourth Checo Pérez is the first Mexican driver to achieve pole position in F1.

From the first batch ferrari imposed conditions with Carlos Sainz and charles leclercwho were making the 1-2, but Max Verstappen He got in the way and snatched the second place from the Monegasque.

Czech Perez He started in good shape in Q1, where he managed to move up to sixth position and not have any problems in the last minutes, so with five minutes to go he remained in the pits and was safely just .850 behind the leader Carlos Sainz.

the canadian Nicholas Latifi spun on the track with 12 minutes remaining and with about Mercedes that they suffered during the first minutes.

Checo Pérez during the qualifying session for the Saudi Arabian GP in Jeddah. Getty

The man from Guadalajara had a 1:30.111 as the best time and was surpassed by Valtteri Bottas and George Russellwho during practice fell behind Lewis Hamilton. The young and new member of Mercedes was placed in fourth position with a 1:29.680.

The one who put the emotions was the English Lewis Hamilton, who had a bad first round as he gradually dropped positions and was left out of Q1 when he finished in sixteenth position. A surprise that shocked the entire paddock.

During the second session the Mexican had a good start. On his first quick chance in Jeddah he was in second position, just behind Charles Leclerc.

the of Guadalajara achieved a time of 1:28.924, the same with which he managed to stay in third place, while Carlos Sainz and charles leclerc they made it 1-2 again.

He finished in fourth place Max Verstappenwho finished 0.259 behind Sainz, who led with 1:28.686.



The second session was marred by the strong crash suffered by Mike Schumacher and the appearance of red flags. Activities stopped for just over an hour.

in the third round Czech Perez was placed in third place and .152 thousandths of Carlos Sainz, who prevailed over his partner with a time of 1:28.402.

Everything was defined in the last two minutes with Sainz, Leclerc, Czech Perez and Max Verstappen on track

First place was first taken by the Monegasque with a 1:28.225, but Czech Perez He was breaking the records of the weekend and finished with a 1:28.200.