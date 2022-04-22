Checo Pérez will start the Sprint in Imola 7th

Checo Pérez had a bad Q3 in qualifying and will start a little behind in the first Sprint of the season

The Emilia Romagna Grand Prix experienced an eventful classification between rain, crashes and a wet track, which caused Czech Perez He will finish in seventh position for the sprint qualification that will take place this Saturday.

Czech Perez He experienced a dramatic Q1 by getting his pass with the clock at zero and being outside the first 15.

With six minutes left on the clock, Checo recorded a 1:21.170, which placed him in fifth place, but the improvement of the other drivers caused him to be placed on the brink of elimination.

With no time left, Checo managed to climb to fifth position with a time of 1:19.773, while charles leclerc won the first position with a 1:18.796, while Max Verstappen he finished in second place with almost half a second difference.

play 4:35 The Dutchman took the first starting position for the Emilia Romagna GP sprint by winning a classification complicated by red flags: there were three in Q3, the last by Norris, who marked the end.

Q2 was conditioned by the clouds that began to settle on the track of the Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari, so everyone left in the first few minutes

Czech Perez He scored a 1:19.296 that put him in fourth place and that managed to save him, because seconds later Carlos Sainz crashed and caused the session to be halted, while it started to rain on the track.

Checo Pérez will start seventh in the Imola Sprint race. Getty

The qualifying session was affected by incidents in each round and the last session was no exception either, as Kevin Magnussen was close to colliding and this caused the Mexican Czech Perez missed the opportunity to place first, since he was setting the best times in the first two sectors.

After the restart of the session and with only 3 minutes on the clock the Red Bull They came out fast and Checo was trying to improve the seventh position he had up to that moment. Checo was barely completing his lap when the yellow flags reappeared, as lando norris he spun and crashed into the wall. With this, the session was terminated with 40 seconds to go.

Czech Perez he only managed a time of 1:29.808 and will have to start on the fourth row in the sprint race that will define the starting grid for the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix.

After almost two hours the pole position went to Max Verstappenwho achieved his first of the season, the second went to charles leclerc and finished third lando norris.