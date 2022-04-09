Checo Pérez will start third in the Australian GP; Leclerc took pole

Checo Pérez fought for pole until the last lap, but Leclerc squeezed the Ferrari to beat the Red Bulls

The Mexican Czech Perez He finished in third place qualifying for the Australian Grand Prix in a session that was once again dominated by ferrari via charles leclercwho took pole position, while Max Verstappen will start from second position.

play 5:57 The Monegasque was relentless and took pole position on the third Formula 1 date. The champion, Max Verstappen, will complete the front row.

During Q1, the man from Guadalajara achieved second place on his first opportunity with red compound and was momentarily placed below Carlos Sainz with a time of 1:19.307. The Ferraris had some problems in the final minutes as they looked to improve their times and caused both drivers to spin a bit. Max Verstappen and Checo Pérez set the best times. The Dutchman marked a 1:18.580, while the man from Guadalajara was .254 hundredths slower.

Q1 was affected by the clash between Lance Stroll Y Nicholas Latifiwho experienced his fourth crash in three races and caused the session to stop for more than 10 minutes.

The story was not so different in Q2, as Verstappen took first place from the first moments with a 1:18.611, followed by Fernando Alonso Y Czech Perez in third place. With eight minutes on the clock Guadalajara set the best times in the first and third sectors with a 1:18.340, a pace that ensured his place in the next round, while charles leclerc he came up on the stopwatch and was second .266 hundredths slower. In the third position he was placed Carlos Sainz and Vertappen was fourth with a 1:18.611.

Checo Pérez during qualifying for the Australian GP. Getty

The man from Guadalajara received the announcement that he will be investigated, because he ignored some yellow flags and did not slow down at the right time.

The first lap of Q3 was good for Czech Perezwho was faster than Max Verstappen in the third sector and with it he took first place with a 1:18.398, only one thousandth faster than Verstappen. The joy for Red Bull lasted only a couple of minutes, because charles leclerc rose with a 1:18.239.

Already in the last attempts of each pilot, Max Verstappen was located in the first place with a 1:18.154 and with said record they displaced Czech Perez to third place, while Leclerc flew aboard his ferrari to score a landslide 1:17.868

Albert Park experienced an eventful classification and what was scheduled to end in an hour turned into an hour and a half session due to the incidents experienced by Sebastian Vettel, Nicholas Latiffi and Fernando Alonso.