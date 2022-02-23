Checo Pérez will test the new Red Bull Thursday and Friday in Barcelona

Checo Pérez, after having the RB18 car for tests all Thursday, will take turns on track with Verstappen during Friday and the last day in Barcelona

Czech Perez will be in charge of testing the new car Red Bull Racing on February 24, during the second day of rehearsals on the circuit in Montmelo, Barcelonaafter Max Verstappencurrent champion of the Formula 1do it on the opening day of official practices.

The Formula 1 will feature all 10 teams on the track in Catalonia, where the real single-seaters will be shown for the first time that will compete in the 2022 season with the new regulations imposed by the FIA ​​that have dramatically changed the aerodynamics of the cars in order to seek greater competitiveness.

Red Bull during the presentation of the colors for 2022 of the RB18. Getty

Officially there will be no timing of the practices or access to a large amount of media, and it will be until March 10 to 12 in Bahrain, when times and rhythms can be compared in the last rehearsals prior to the official sessions of the first Grand Prix of the year right there, but from March 18 to 20.

9 of the 10 cars that will participate in F1 in 2022 have already been presented, only Alfa Romeo is missing, which will make its launch on February 27, so it is expected that it will not reveal the paint of its car during practices in Catalan territory .