Checo Pérez with good international press ratings despite abandonment

The Mexican Red Bull driver received favorable comments, although he was unable to finish the Bahrain Grand Prix

Czech Pereza Red Bull driver, received good ratings from the international press, despite the fact that the Mexican had to leave the Bahrain Grand Prix on the last lap due to a problem with the fuel pump, just when he was in third place under pressure from Lewis Hamilton.

One of the aspects that they rescued from the performance of Czech Perez In the first race of the 2022 Formula 1 season, it was that the Mexican managed to improve his performance in the classification and came out in fourth position behind Max Verstappen, his teammate, for which the driver from Guadalajara took qualifications of 7.

“Perez he enjoyed one of his best qualifying starts as a Red Bull driver, trailing team-mate Verstappen by just under three tenths. After losing to Hamilton and Magnussen early on, Perez he soon recovered to fourth place. He didn’t have the pace of the leading trio, but his lap times in the mediums, when the leading trio were on the softs, were strong, showing the rest that he was a competitive race tyre. Perez kept Hamilton at bay until a problem with the fuel system caused his engine to die and he spun at Turn 1″, were the lines that Crash dedicated to Czech.

Checo Pérez abandoned the Bahrain Grand Prix on the last lap when he was in third position. Getty Images

The Raceanother medium that rated him 7, highlighted the way in which the Mexican quickly recovered positions against Lewis Hamilton and Kevin Magnussen in a start to the race at the International Circuit of Bahrain.

“He was on track for third place, only for the rear tires to lock up at Turn 1 thanks to the fuel issue and cause a spin that took him out of the race. That ended a solid but unspectacular finish job. of week for Perez“.

On the other hand, Planet F1which also gave 7 to Czech Perez, highlighted that the Mexican in much of the race had the fastest lap. However, they consider that the man from Guadalajara is a good ally of Max Verstappen, but not a contender for the championship.

“A performance so far that showed the Mexican is what most pundits think he is: a solid ‘partner’ for Verstappen, but not a championship contender in his own right.”