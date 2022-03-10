Cheddy García: “I hope Yailin prepares so that her achievements are not being Anuel’s wife”

Yailin and Anuel recently starred on the cover of People en Español where they told how their love story began, causing thousands of comments, such as Cheddy García, who gave the Dominican some advice.

The Dominican comedian advised the 19-year-old singer to prepare “so that her achievements are not being Anuel’s wife” and “His trophy is to overcome all odds and all human evil.”

“I hope that she achieves things that remain for her for the rest of her life, such as a career, better management, better education, learning languages, growing up, becoming a businesswoman, undertaking, and getting ahead by her own efforts, although with the help from his partner,” Garcia wrote.

The “mom of humor” expressed that she applauds the artist’s chivalry in treating Yailin as every woman dreams of and not leaving her as everyone bet.

However, he stressed that “Having a rich and famous man is not a trophy.did not achieve it, it is false, men come and go, and we women have what we have learned, and what we have achieved with our effort”.

The actress also said that the realization of an empowered woman is to become for herself and gave the example of the famous artist Jennifer López “who cares about leaving the most millionaire, because she counts on her.”

“We women should not be like the acquisition of a Ferrari for a man, much less a sexual object to show on the covers,” she added.

About Yanuel’s relationship

Anuel and Yailin la Más Viral established their residence in Miami, where they have their love nest and he “treats me like a queen,” according to People en Español magazine.

“It’s different, I feel that what I have with him I had never experienced or felt for another person,” adds the urban interpreter.

He, equally, according to his statements to People, feels full: “With her I don’t have to be hiding in any way or change anything.”

The 29-year-old Puerto Rican singer and his 19-year-old Dominican colleague discovered their love at the end of last December when they exchanged expressions of affection on social networks.

Since then, the singers have been seen wasting love in public places in the Dominican Republic and the United States.

Even on February 11, it was announced that the urban music performer Jorgina Guillermo Díaz, Yailin’s real name, received your american visa.

Indeed, the young woman traveled to the United States and two weeks ago she was a sensation when she appeared with Anuel in the NBA All-Star Game.