cheekbone fracture, that’s how long it’ll be out

Osimhen injury, which races will miss

Osimhen’s injury is a tile for Spalletti’s Napoli, who will lose his center forward for at least a month. A stop that could also mean a goodbye to 2022, since then the Christmas break will arrive; and considering that the African Cup will arrive in January, the Neapolitan fans risk seeing Osimhen on the pitch with the Napoli shirt in quite some time, not before February.

there which races will Osimhen miss in the league against Lazio, Sassuolo, Atalanta, Empoli, Milan and Spezia, as well as those of the Europa League against Spartak Moscow and Leicester.