cheekbone fracture, that’s how long it’ll be out
Tile for Napoli, fracture for Osimhen. The striker, protagonist of a tough battle with Skriniar during the match between Inter and Napoli, will have to stay still for a long time; below is the press release from Napoli on his injury. For Osimhen, tests revealed multiple fractures to the cheekbone and orbit; a tile for Luciano Spalletti, after the splendid start to the season of the Nigerian striker.
Injury Osimhen, the press release from Napoli
This is the press release from Napoli on Osimhen’s injury: “The instrumental tests carried out on Victor Osimhen at the end of the Inter-Napoli match revealed multiple displaced fractures of the orbit and of the left cheekbone“.
Osimhen injury, which races will miss
Osimhen’s injury is a tile for Spalletti’s Napoli, who will lose his center forward for at least a month. A stop that could also mean a goodbye to 2022, since then the Christmas break will arrive; and considering that the African Cup will arrive in January, the Neapolitan fans risk seeing Osimhen on the pitch with the Napoli shirt in quite some time, not before February.
there which races will Osimhen miss in the league against Lazio, Sassuolo, Atalanta, Empoli, Milan and Spezia, as well as those of the Europa League against Spartak Moscow and Leicester.
Naples, who plays in Osimhen’s place?
After the bad news of the injury, there is curiosity to understand who will play in Napoli instead of Osimhen. The attacker will stay out for a long time: in his place Spalletti will be able to use Dries Mertens, who scored today against Inter, or Andrea Petagna. If the Belgian is ready to rediscover the role in which he became a goal machine, it must be said that up to now Spalletti has almost always considered him as a central attacking midfielder; moreover Mertens will certainly not be able to play all the matches, given that a midweek round will soon arrive and that cup matches must be considered. This is why Petagna will have his chances, it is probable that between the two forwards the relay will be continuous and that, in the end, they will play more or less the same number of games.