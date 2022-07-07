Cheer Star Jerry Harris Sentenced to 12 Years in Prison in Child Porn Case

Jerry Harris, here discussing “Cheer” at Build Studio on January 29, 2020 in New York City, was sentenced to 12 years in prison.

(CNN) — Jeremiah “Jerry” Harris, star of the series “Cheer,” was sentenced to 12 years in federal prison, according to Assistant United States Attorney for the Northern District of Illinois Joseph D. Fitzpatrick.

“The sentence is 12 years in prison, followed by 8 years of court supervised release,” Fitzpatrick told CNN in an email.

Harris, a former star of the Netflix reality documentary series “Cheer,” pleaded guilty in February to one count of receiving child pornography and engaging in sexual acts with a minor.

CNN has reached out to Harris’ attorneys for comment.

In December 2020, Harris was indicted on seven counts that were filed in the US District Court for Northern Illinois.

In a plea deal with the government, Harris pleaded guilty to two counts in that indictment, alleging that he received child pornography and traveled interstate to meet a 15-year-old minor with whom he had sex.

“Cheer” follows the Navarro College cheerleading squad in Corsicana, Texas. Harris is one of several students whose stories were highlighted in the series, which debuted on Netflix in January 2020.

The second season of “Cheer,” released last year, addressed the allegations against Harris and featured an interview with two of her accusers.