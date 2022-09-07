Cheerful and lovers of the sea: this was Karolina Mercado and Abraham Zayas, victims of lightning in Salinas

barranquitas – When the students of the La Loma school, in this municipality, arrive tomorrow, Wednesday, at the campus they will not receive the usual affectionate and warm greeting that he gave daily Karolina Mercado Alvarado.

Every morning, the 26-year-old nurse received each student at the school gate to take their body temperature, as a preventive measure to control COVID-19. “The doctor”, as the little ones called her, was that first face that the entire school community saw before starting the daily workday. Tomorrow, there will be a void.

Last Sunday, lightning claimed the lives of Mercado Alvarado and Abraham Zayas Rivera, while running jet boats (jet ski) in front of Cayo Puercas, in Salinas.

“It is a very difficult situation that we did not expect. On Friday, we said goodbye knowing that she was going to the beach on Sunday”, said the administrative assistant of the second unit school Antonio Vázquez Ramos, Dennis Aviles. “We know that she is going to be very strong that particular moment when the students arrive (tomorrow) because she is not going to be there.”

In front of “the doctor’s” office, the school community erected a small altar in her memory. Family members brought flowers. Meanwhile, at school, the air today felt heavy, mourning. There were no laughs or guffaws. The students had academic recess; meanwhile, the faculty —which was extremely affected— had psychological intervention provided by the Department of Education.

Although Mercado Alvarado was only beginning his third year working for the school, his colleagues only praised him for his professional quality and as a human being.

“I will remember her as a being of light, a super simple, super humble person, given to others and willing to help everyone regardless of who was the person who needed the help. A loving, smiling person. A person who cared for everyone. For school activities, there was never a no… Her words are short to describe her, ”said the teacher who cares for students with autism at the school, Irrie Colon.

“He is one of the sweetest people I have ever met,” added Avilés.

The administrative assistant, who arrived at the campus last July, recalled that the young mother ran “all the bases” at the school: “It was an all in one.”

“The person who comes to replace her —or to fill her position, because replacing her, never— is going to have immensely large shoes that will be very difficult for her to fill because she was special,” she assured.

In the school known as La Loma, classmates of Karolina Mercado Alvarado erected an altar in front of what was her office to honor her memory.

(Ramon “Tonito” Zayas)

“They say that the person who dies by lightning, dies holy”

Mercado Alvarado lived on the ground floor of a residence in the Quebradillas neighborhood, El Farallón sector, together with her husband, Christian Diaz Zayaswho was unharmed by the lightning strike while driving one of the jet skis

There, there were also routines that have been broken. Every morning, the young woman went up to the second floor and, before going to work, she gave Díaz Zayas’s grandparents a kiss and drank her cup of coffee.

“We here offered him a lot, a lot, love. Here, we loved her too much. It has been a strong blow. Losing a loved one is not easy and even more so when one truly loves them… We will never forget her, we will always carry her in our hearts”mentioned Jose Antonio Zayasgrandfather of the widower.

For him, Karolina was his sixth child. “Someday we will meet again. I know that she died holy. I don’t know if she is in the bible or not, but they say that the person who dies by lightning, dies holy “.

Kiariliz Ortiz Zayas and José Antonio Zayas, relatives of Karolina Mercado Alvarado’s husband, highlight the joy and kindness of the lightning victim in Salinas. (Ramon “Tonito” Zayas)

The young woman leaves behind two little girls, ages 2 and 9, whom she procreated with Christian.

“She gave everything for her daughters. Those two girls were everything to her.” Kiariliz Ortiz Zayaswidower’s cousin.

This is why José Antonio Zayas said he was “grateful” that his grandson survived the incident.

“There is a purpose for him because nothing happened to him,” he said.

The Barranquiteña was the middle of two sisters. Her family tells her that she loved spending time with them and that her passion was “taking care of others”. In fact, if someone in the house coughed, Karolina quickly began to look for alternatives to heal him.

“Karolina for us was a very special being, loved by the whole family. She leaves a very important legacy in our lives. There are no words,” Ortiz Zayas managed to say with a broken voice.

In addition to being kind, loving and devoted to his family, he loved decorating with balloons. In fact, Dennis Avilés, her co-worker, commented that she had everything ready to start some courses and get certified. Likewise, he had told Ortiz Zayas about her desire to open a store in order to pursue her other passion. She also wanted to put her daughters in ballet.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, even though there are about 40 million lightning strikes in the United States each year, the chances of being struck by one are less than one in a million.

However, the federal agency records that, between 2006 and 2021, there have been 444 deaths from lightning in the North American country. These statistics do not include data from Puerto Rico.

“We are going to miss you a lot”

Abraham Zayas Rivera and Christian Díaz Zayas had been friends since their school years. Together with Karolina, they loved to run jet skis So, for them, last Sunday was another day of enjoyment doing what they were passionate about.

Three days earlier, on Thursday, one of his brothers invited Abraham to go to Culebra, but at his job, as an elevator installer, they did not give him the day off.

That was the last interaction Abimael Zayas had with the youngest of seven siblings.

“He was always hanging out with me on the boat. Unfortunately, the situation in Culebra took me over,” said Abimael, who, due to sea conditions, had to be transferred to the main island by the United Rapid Action Forces (FURA) to break the unfortunate news to his mother.

“Abraham was very humble. Wherever he wanted us to go, we took him with us. Abraham had many situations, but he was always cheerful. He never had a no for anyone. He is going to miss us a lot, a lot”lamented the fifth of the brothers.

Abimael Zayas talks about his brother Abraham’s passion for the sea, softball and mountain bikes. (Ramon “Tonito” Zayas)

The 36-year-old man lived in the Maná sector, in the Barrancas neighborhood, also in Barranquitas. He lived with his parents. In 2012, he had an accident in a four-track (all terrain vehicle) which entailed having a plate placed in the area of ​​his cheekbones and some screws placed in his jaw.

“Abraham, apart from the water, from running jet ski, that we have been liking that for many years Hobbie (hobby), also played softball. We have a neighborhood team, there are only eight of us on the team because my dad was also pitcher. And aside from that, he rode a bike. Here, in the Barranquitas area, there is a trail mountain biking (mountain bike) that they love him very much. On Thursday they are going to make a bullfight in his name,” said Abimael.

The family remembers him as a simple man. He was the spoiled one, being the youngest. And that affection that he received from him was transmitted to his nephews. It was the pimp uncle, the one who took them for walks and spent time playing with them.

“I want him to be remembered as a happy person. Abraham was young, but I know he enjoyed life. And that’s what I explain to mommy, he liked that, the situation passed, but he liked her. He died doing what he was passionate about”he acknowledged.

Since the tragedy, the residence has not been emptied. Abimael highlighted the love of the community in these difficult times.

“My mom is the most affected because it was the most time I spent with him,” he said.

As a step?

Abimael said that Christian visited the family home yesterday morning, that they talked for a while and that they gave each other mutual support due to the misfortune.

“What he tells me is that when they are at Bahía House, in Guayama, and they see that it is starting to get cloudy, they go out. They start, it was a group of about seven, but the two of them start ahead. And when they are leaving the bay of Pozuelo, they stop to wait for the group. When they are there, like floating, the lightning strikes”, he narrated.

“What he tells me is that he only heard the explosion and, when he looked, the wife was already in the water and my brother was next to the jet skiin the water too. He reacted, he told me: ‘I jumped, grabbed my wife and climbed her on the jet skiA boat came and took her away. And as another one arrived, we looked for your brother,’” she added.

funeral acts

The body of Abraham Zayas Rivera will be exhibited tomorrow, Wednesday, from 10:00 am, at the Barranquitas Fine Arts Center. The events will be open to the public.

Meanwhile, the burial will take place on Thursday at the Remanso de Paz cemetery at 1:00 in the afternoon.

For its part, the funeral of Karolina Mercado Alvarado is expected to be this Friday, although, at the moment, the family does not yet have a selected place.

“The people of Barranquitas are dismayed. We are all very sad. Some unexpected deathssaid the mayor Elliot Colon White.

The first municipal executive recalled that he was the survivor’s teacher when he was in eighth grade.

“I was visiting him yesterday and he was obviously sad and heartbroken… He knew both families. Good and humble people”he highlighted.