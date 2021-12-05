Small, medium and large dogs, the universe of pets is truly rich. Faithful and loving, always friends of man, dogs are able with their company to give us happy moments during the course of our days. For some of us, the dog represents a real life partner, a full-fledged member of the family. We take care of them, we brush them, we play with them, we communicate, we do everything to give our puppies a life that is as serene and peaceful as possible. Some of us dedicate large outdoor spaces of the house to dogs, others keep them in the apartment, perhaps in contact with children and the elderly. Because we are a big family, we and our ‘furry’ friends.

Cheerful, fun and cuddly, this little-known dog breed is ideal for apartment living with children and the elderly

From the mix of two popular and well-known breeds: the Poodle and the Maltese, a hybrid cross called Maltipoo is born. A new breed from Anglo-Saxon countries not officially recognized by the Italian Dog Federation, but recognized by other foreign federations. It became famous in the USA and Canada thanks to celebrities from the world of entertainment who could not resist the charm of this pretty wad. In fact, the Maltipoo looks like a small wad of small size with a weight that can vary between 2.5 and 5.5 kg. The hair can have different shades and shades, ranging from brown to white, black, apricot, black and white. It can be wavy or smooth curly hair. A delightful cross that is appreciated for its ease of handling during everyday life. In fact, thanks to its small size it easily adapts to living in an apartment.

A puppy for everyone

Therefore he is certainly a dog for the whole family. A docile, affectionate and intelligent dog, characteristics that he took from the Poodle and lively and tenacious like the Maltese. It is the ideal dog to leave with children and the elderly, in fact it is so cuddly that it pushes us to stroke it as soon as we “see” it. The Maltipoo is the ideal four-legged friend for the whole family. Thanks to his spontaneity he manages to integrate perfectly with the family that adopts him. Pampering and constant attention to assure us of his unconditional love. For this dog, fun and play are the words of order. But without tiring him, given that given his small size, he has physical characteristics that do not allow him to make great efforts.

A real fluffy, cheerful, funny and cuddly dog ​​this little-known breed of dog is ideal for living in an apartment with children and the elderly.

