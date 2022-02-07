cheers Ben Affleck director – Libero Quotidiano

Giorgio Carbone Born in Tortona (Al) on 19 December 1941. Graduated in law in Pavia. Journalist since 1971. For 45 years married to actress Ida Meda. Two sons. Film critic (titular) for “La Notte” from 1971 to 1995. For “Libero” from 2000 to today. Author of three dictionaries: Dictionary of films (1978 to 1990); All films (from 1991 to 1999); Dictionary of TV (1993). Go to the blog





THE TOWN

Iris, 9pm. With Ben Affleck, Blake Lively and Jeremy Renner. Directed by Ben Affleck. USA production 2010. Duration: 2 hours and 5 minutes

THE PLOT

The town of the title more than a city is a suburb of Boston, inhabited largely by Irish people and in no small part by thieves and robbers. Ben Affleck is one of these and in the meantime one of the most popular. A respected specialist in “clean” robberies (when Ben is involved, the dead never get away). During the last bank hit, however, he got involved in feelings. It was love at first sight for the director and decided to see her again. And to conquer it. Further decision, in the future he will be good, no more robberies to be worthy of the beautiful. However hasty decision. His longtime companions are planning another heist and wish Ben was there to lead them.

WHY SEE IT

Because Ben Affleck as an actor is only of average skill, but as a director he has revealed himself (with “Argo”) definitely above the norm. “The town” starts with a beautiful setting and continues in a crescendo of tension. The two narrative strands (the yellow story and the sentimental one) run together without ever disturbing each other (the alchemy between “love” and “crime” is perfect for once).