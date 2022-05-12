Cheese and cancer, if you eat this variety the risk increases if you exceed the doses

Cheese and tumors are sometimes linked together in reference to certain varieties. We need to clarify and read the ingredients.

As with other foods, it is right to bring to the table cheeses whose origin of the ingredients is known used to produce them and the processing methods. It is not simple curiosity, our health is at stake.

Advertising recommends sliced ​​processed cheeses and small cheeses also for children, but are they safe, healthy foods?

Not really, there are strong doubts about it and often it is misleading advertising. We need to clarify and remember to read the ingredients on the labels before buying a food.

Cheese and cancer: health risks

Sottilette® is a trademark of Kraft: it indicates a sliced ​​melted cheese. In 1987, the Kraft was accused of misleading advertising in the USA regarding the ‘real’ calcium and milk content of the ‘Singles’ product.

An article published in the Evz magazine (taken from the Italian weekly What Cheese) highlighted the health risks associated with the consumption of sliced ​​melted cheese and small cheeses. Often, the composition is of poor quality with the presence of elements that prevent the fixation of calcium in the bones.

In addition, certain preservatives would be related to the tumor risk. The presence of too much salt in some of these products it could contribute to the onset of certain types of cancer and cardiovascular diseases.

Additives, processing methods, excess salt

Processed cheeses can contain up to 13 different ones additives: this was reported by a study conducted by the Romanian association Anpcpss. Among these, attention must be paid to the presence of stabilizers (E450), antioxidants (E361) and preservatives (E250).

In particular, the preservative E250According to Evz magazine, it could compromise children’s immune systems, destroy bacterial flora and put them at a high risk of infections. Processed cheeses may contain nitrites which contribute to the formation of tumors.

THE processing methods represent another cause for concern. Processed cheeses can be obtained through recycling of waste deriving from other cheeses through transformation processes in which melting salts are used.

These processes lead to compounds of phosphate, sodium and citrate in more or less high quantities. It is necessary to clarify the type of waste used by producers, which is usually not the case.

Pay attention to salt concentration. As a rule, it can reach 3 g per 100 g of product in melted cheeses. A quantity to be considered especially by those suffering from hypertension.

Based on the WHO guidelines, you should not consume more than 5 grams of salt per day (for adults). The guidelines must also be respected with regard to children according to weight, height, energy consumed to prevent them from suffering from high blood pressure as adults.