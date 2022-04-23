Cheeses, which ones to eat on a diet? The list

Diet cheese is often avoided. The reason is simple: many cheeses are fatty, they raise cholesterol levels and make you fat. A difficult renunciation for those who love the unmistakable flavor of these dairy products, but did you know that giving up them totally is not necessary at all?

There are in fact some types of cheeses for the diet which can be consumed without many worries, obviously without exaggerating the quantities.

Following a healthy diet allows us to stay fit and healthy. After some extravagance or a period of neglect, or if you have never followed a food regime established with criteria, it is often necessary to take action. Especially after Easter, or in view of the summer, many will resort to a weight loss diet.

There Slimming diet, it is often seen as punitive, but it doesn’t necessarily have to be. Contrary to what is usually thought, it is not necessary to exclude all the foods that we like from the food plan. Even chocolate and cheese are allowed, obviously to be consumed with measure. Let’s see for example: which cheeses to choose if you are on a diet?

The benefits of cheese

Cheese is packed with nutrients. Its properties include calcium, ideal for the well-being of bones and teeth, phosphorus, various vitamins such as B2, B12 and A and zinc.

Cheese for the diet it is classified on the basis of the reduced presence of fatty matter. To try to understand what their properties are, we need to know that they are classified according to some criteria such as the type of milk used, the consistency of the dough, the ripening period, the cooking temperature and based on the content of fat substances.

Diet cheese has a low amount of fat. This feature, together with the curing times, make the difference: it is essential to choose variants that do not exceed 20% of fat content. On the other hand, when the percentage exceeds 40% we can speak of fatty cheeses.

Make a note of the list for when you shop.

Cheeses, which ones to choose if you are on a diet? The list

Cheeses that can also be eaten on a diet

In reality, there is no problem with eliminating cheeses from your diet. It would cause no shortage and no health problems, on the contrary. Cheese and dairy products in general are a low-cost source of calcium, but the substances provided by these foods are very available in others, especially vegetables. But most of the time for gluttony, sometimes even addiction, it is very difficult to exclude cheese from your table. Based on the type of diet that is followed and the purpose to be achieved, particularly salty cheeses, such as feta, can also be excluded to reduce water retention.

In the list below, a normal weight loss diet is assumed, for which the caloric intake provided by cheeses is considered.

Cheeses for those on a diet, here is the list

Here is a list of cheeses to consider despite following a low-calorie diet, and precisely in order of calories.

In the first place we find cottage cheese, which provide only 99 calories per 100 grams of product. Followed by the whole milk ricotta, with 146 calories per 100 grams of product.

Quark cheese follows, with 159 calories, followed by light spreadable cheeses, which provide about 160 per 100 gr.

Immediately after there are mozzarella and stracchino, also in their light version, which have 163 and 175 respectively. The mixed ricotta of sheep and cow instead provide 204 calories per 100 g, while the smoked scamorza 210. The greedy and savory feta 250, while the primo cheese goes up 267. And it is good to stop here, because aged cheeses make the intake of calories soar: better to avoid them.

The right cheese for weight loss

Cheeses are essential for the supply of proteins and calcium and for bone health. A balanced diet includes fresh, lean cheeses, usually paired with grains and vegetables.