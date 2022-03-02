Chef José Andrés travels to Poland to help Ukrainian refugees | People

Chef José Andrés, known for his social work with his charity World Central Kitchen, has spoken out about the war in Ukraine. After receiving an award of 85 million euros for his philanthropic work from Jeff Bezos and helping the residents of La Palma after the eruption of the Cumbre Vieja volcano last September 2021, the Spaniard has decided to travel to Poland to help Ukrainian refugees who need food and assistance on their way out of the country after the Russian invasion. “People of the world, just like you, I am anguished seeing how Ukraine is being attacked. We must unite to do good”, he has written through Twitter, where he has published a video explaining the reasons why he has made the decision to help.

The chef has thus launched a message through his social networks, where he has explained that he is on the border between Poland and Ukraine delivering food to everyone who needs it. “At a time when we should be celebrating life, there are people here who believe they are better than anyone else. It is time for us to start raising our voices every time we see actions that are not justified, ”José Andrés began his message. He has indicated that, together with his organization, he has moved to the place after seeing that this war is leaving “deaths in its wake and families suffering.”

“We are trying to learn how we can help”, he explained in reference to the Ukrainian refugee crisis, adding that his organization is also present in Romania. “We will also help with money the cooks who are already providing meals at the border to make sure that money is not a problem to help people,” assured the chef, who has repeated on several occasions that at this time all “we have to be one”. Since the publication of this message, the World Central Kitchen Twitter account has been updated with new information about the help provided. On Sunday, February 27, while it was snowing in the Polish town of Medyka, which is located on the border with Ukraine, the NGO managed to distribute 4,000 hot meals in 18 hours.

The chef and his organization have remained in this location ever since and have continued to share data on the situation through their social networks. “People keep arriving from the border,” he explained sadly, adding that members of his organization have entered Ukraine to help refugees from within the country. Through the videos shared, he has assured that the number of meals they offer is “increasing exponentially”, and has sent a message to those who want to contribute their help to the conflict: “There are many ways to fight”.

Russia began an invasion of Ukraine in the early hours of February 24. Attacks continue in different cities where explosions and air strikes have been reported, with growing threats against the capital, Kiev, a city of 2.8 million people. Currently, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) has raised the number of Ukrainians who have fled the country to half a million. The UN considers them refugees and another 100,000 people have also been internally displaced in the country.