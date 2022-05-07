Sports

Chelsea announces that it has a new owner after the goodbye of the Russian tycoon

Photo of James James22 mins ago
0 24 1 minute read

2022-05-06

The Chelsea announced this Friday that it reached an agreement for the sale of the club and the new owner is the economic group that has the American as its outgoing head Todd Boehleywho is co-owner of Los Angeles Dodgers (baseball) and has shares in Los Angeles Lakers (NBA).

Abramovich’s ties to Putin that kept him away from Chelsea

As confirmed by the English team, which was for sale following the sanctions on Roman Abramovich for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Todd Boehley He will be joined in this ownership group by Clearlake Capital, Mark Walter and Hansjoerg Wyss.

The statement of Chelsea states that the economic group will invest “2,500 million pounds sterling to buy the shares (about 3,000 million euros)” and that in addition “the proposed new owners will commit 1,750 million pounds sterling in additional investments for the benefit of the club”.

The entity adds that “this includes investments in Stamford Bridge, the Academy, the Women’s Team and Kingsmeadow and the continued funding of the Chelsea Foundation”.

ChelseaIn addition, he expressed that he hopes that the operation will be confirmed at the end of May, although everything will have to be approved by the United Kingdom Government and the Premier League.

Source link

Photo of James James22 mins ago
0 24 1 minute read

Related Articles

Mesut Özil, Necaxa shareholder, wishes the Rayos success in the playoff against Cruz Azul

10 mins ago

When do the injured from Cruz Azul return?

34 mins ago

Liverpool monitors Hirving ‘Chucky’ Lozano: Prensa Italia

46 mins ago

Player of the first of Sweden, in the sights of the selection of El Salvador

58 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button