Chelsea announces that it has a new owner after the goodbye of the Russian tycoon

2022-05-06

The Chelsea announced this Friday that it reached an agreement for the sale of the club and the new owner is the economic group that has the American as its outgoing head Todd Boehleywho is co-owner of Los Angeles Dodgers (baseball) and has shares in Los Angeles Lakers (NBA).

Abramovich’s ties to Putin that kept him away from Chelsea

As confirmed by the English team, which was for sale following the sanctions on Roman Abramovich for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Todd Boehley He will be joined in this ownership group by Clearlake Capital, Mark Walter and Hansjoerg Wyss.

The statement of Chelsea states that the economic group will invest “2,500 million pounds sterling to buy the shares (about 3,000 million euros)” and that in addition “the proposed new owners will commit 1,750 million pounds sterling in additional investments for the benefit of the club”.

The entity adds that “this includes investments in Stamford Bridge, the Academy, the Women’s Team and Kingsmeadow and the continued funding of the Chelsea Foundation”.

ChelseaIn addition, he expressed that he hopes that the operation will be confirmed at the end of May, although everything will have to be approved by the United Kingdom Government and the Premier League.