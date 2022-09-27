Chelsea are still considering Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo, who has still not withdrawn his official transfer request, remains in Chelsea’s sights for the next Premier League transfer window.

Todd Boehly is keeping an eye on the situation of Cristiano Ronaldo at Manchester United. According to reports from Manchester Evening News, the Portuguese international still has the idea of ​​leaving the Red Devils during the next Premier League transfer window if the opportunity arises for him to join a club that plays in the Champions League.

Tuchel had refused Cristiano Ronaldo

At Chelsea, the owner of the club is inclined to sign Cristiano Ronaldo. During the last summer transfer window of 2022, it was Thomas Tuchel who opposed the arrival of the former Real Madrid and Juventus player. Since then, the German coach has been sacked. It remains to be seen whether Graham Potter will accept him to recruit the star of the Red Devils.

