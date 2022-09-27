Chelsea are still considering Cristiano Ronaldo
Cristiano Ronaldo, who has still not withdrawn his official transfer request, remains in Chelsea’s sights for the next Premier League transfer window.
Todd Boehly is keeping an eye on the situation of Cristiano Ronaldo at Manchester United. According to reports from Manchester Evening News, the Portuguese international still has the idea of leaving the Red Devils during the next Premier League transfer window if the opportunity arises for him to join a club that plays in the Champions League.
Tuchel had refused Cristiano Ronaldo
At Chelsea, the owner of the club is inclined to sign Cristiano Ronaldo. During the last summer transfer window of 2022, it was Thomas Tuchel who opposed the arrival of the former Real Madrid and Juventus player. Since then, the German coach has been sacked. It remains to be seen whether Graham Potter will accept him to recruit the star of the Red Devils.
Join us on our Instagram account or find football’s best statements
Not to be missed: Premier League transfer window news and English football news:
Garang Kuol close to Newcastle
In the pipes for a few weeks, the agreement for the transfer of Garang Kuol to Newcastle is very close to completion. Newcastle are close to finalizing a deal to sign striker Garang Kuol from Australian league club Central Coast Mariners, Sky Sports reports. The Magpies are about to make a […]
Harry Kane at Bayern? The German club is considering it well!
Harry Kane is in the sights of Bayern Munich. And it now seems very likely that the Bavarian club will try their luck in a next Premier League transfer window. Probably next June. Bayern Munich are still looking for a striker to replace Robert Lewandowski who left for FC Barcelona during the last summer transfer window […]
Illan Meslier successor to Lloris at Tottenham?
Illan Meslier, the Leeds goalkeeper, is one of the names on the list of Tottenham leaders to consider the succession of Hugo Lloris by 2024. Hugo Lloris is under contract with Tottenham until June 2024. It seems little likely that the French international will continue his career with Spurs beyond this date. These […]
Christian Pulisic to Juventus?
Christian Pulisic, the Chelsea striker, would interest Juventus of Turin. The Italian club could go on the attack in the next Premier League transfer window. Juventus are considering taking action to sign Chelsea striker Christian Pulisic. According to information from Calciomercato.com Christian Pulisic has “started discussions with the leaders of the Italian club”. […]