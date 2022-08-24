Chelsea Clinton ‘removed’ Kanye West’s music from her running playlist in support of Kim Kardashian

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Chelsea Clinton remains loyal to Kim Kardashian.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Clinton shared that she cut music by Kardashian’s ex-husband Kanye West from her running playlist.

“I had to give up on Kanye, because I just can’t. The way he treated Kim Kardashian, the way he talked about women is inadmissible to me,” Clinton, who is an avid runner, said. , said. “It was one of my favorite racing songs. And I deleted it from my music library.”

West and Kardashian have been embroiled in a high-profile divorce since February 2021. The couple have had a number of public disputes over the past year, mostly due to West’s disinterest in the divorce.

While West mostly took subtle jabs at Kardashian after their divorce was first made public, things really escalated when the ‘Keeping up with the Kardashians’ star started seeing Pete Davidson after hosting “Saturday Night Live” in October 2021. Kardashian Says West Dated in the middle of his monologue .

Kardashian and Davidson have split after nine months of dating. And West has since made a comeback on Instagram. In a since-deleted post, West shared a fake New York Times front page that declared “SKETE DAVIDSON DEAD AT 28”. Skete is West’s nickname for Davidson.

Chelsea has teamed up with her mother, former first lady Hillary Clinton, for an upcoming docuseries, “Gutsy.”

The mother-daughter duo recently spoke with Entertainment Weekly about the Apple TV+ series, which is based on the Clintons’ book, “The Book of Gutsy Women: Favorite Stories of Courage and Resilience,” and spotlights women of all backgrounds. areas that inspire them.

In the interview, Chelsea said she “admires” Kardashian’s work on legal reform.

“I have long admired Kim’s commitment to criminal justice reform,” she said.

“I knew she had gone to law school. I knew she was deeply committed to these issues and to individual incarcerated efforts to reduce their sentences or commute their sentences entirely. But to hear her talk about how it’s such an important part of who she is, how she thinks about being a celebrity, how she thinks about where her fame can help and where she can be harmful… I was just really impressed with how, not only is it important to her, but how important it is to her definition of who she is.”

Some women included in the nine-episode series are Glennon Doyle, Dr. Jane Goodall, Mariska Hargitay, Goldie Hawn, Kate Hudson, Megan Thee Stallion, Amber Ruffin, Amy Schumer, Gloria Steinem, Wanda Sykes, Symone (Reggie Gavin), Abby Wambach and Natalie Wynn (ContraPoints).

The streaming service released the trailer for the series on Tuesday, and the show will premiere on September 9.

“I was nervous,” the former first lady shared with the outlet. “Being in front of the camera on this show was kind of a leap of faith for me. It was outside my comfort zone. But doing it with Chelsea was both a great way to come together around things that we’ve talked about since she was a little girl. I was not alone, she was not alone. We were together.”

