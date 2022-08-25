Chelsea Clinton Stops Listening to Kanye West’s Music Over Kim Kardashian Comments

It’s well known, Chelsea Clinton is a big fan of Kanye West. However, the daughter of Bill and hillary clinton recently removed the artist’s music from its sports workout playlist. And no, it’s not because she is #TeamSwift at the heart of the controversy between Taylor Swift to the American rapper.

“When I’m on a running trail, I listen to hip-hop while I work out: I listen to a lot of Jay Z. I listen to a lot of Beyonce also, old school. Maybe it’s dated, but I really like mid-’90s, late-’00s stuff,” the former “First Girl” told Entertainment Weekly for an article on his new Apple TV+ series, Gutsy. She added, “I had to let Kanye down, because, just…I can’t. Just the way he treated Kim Kardashian, the way he talked about women is unacceptable to me. His music was on my favorite running playlists. And I deleted it from my music library. »

Chelsea Clinton references several controversial Kanye West outings, including during his divorce from (and married to) Kim Kardashian. He, for example, incited his fans to attack his now ex-boyfriend pete davidson. Chelsea Clinton’s discomfort with him is therefore completely understandable.

From his statement, we retain another essential point: Chelsea Clinton loves Beyoncé. She who says she listens to the most popular music old school of the singer, would she have listened Partition, released in 2014? Not really the ideal title for a jog, but in her lyrics, the American diva makes an explicit reference to the life of her father, by mentioning Monica Lewinsky…