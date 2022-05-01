Chelsea, close to having a new owner: who is the businessman linked to baseball who made the best offer

The American Todd Boehl would be the new owner of Chelsea (Bloomberg)

In the context of the invasion of Russia a Ukraine, Europe carried out strong sanctions on billionaires linked to the government of Vladimir Putin. One of those targeted in this package of measures that seeks to defund the attacks was Roman Abramovichowner of Chelsea, a club that was forced to put up for sale. Since then, dozens of offers have come in to acquire the London institution, which would announce its new owner in the coming days.

A consortium led by one of the franchise owners of the Major League Baseball (MLB) Los Angeles Dodgers, Todd Boehley, would be named the highest bidder in the race, British media reported on Friday. The lengthy bidding process is now believed to be nearing completion, with the New York bank Raine Groupmanaging the sale of Abramovichreportedly choosing Boehly’s group as the leading candidates.

A spokesperson for the consortium of Boehly refused to comment on it, according to the news agency AFP, but the chairman and CEO of Eldridge Industries is believed to have taken a major step in taking over Stamford Bridge. The amount of his offer has not yet been disclosed. Once the official announcement is made, it will be the British government that gives final approval.

Roman Abramovich turned Chelsea into a powerhouse in Europe (Reuters)

The American investor joined the co-owner of the DodgersMark Walter, British businessman Jonathan Goldstein, Swiss billionaire Hansjorg Wyss and US investment firm Clearlake Capital in the consortium. Boehly was part of the ownership group that bought the Dodgers for $2.15 million in 2012. the team won its first World Series title in 32 years in 2020.

For his part, the British businessman Jim Ratcliffe had made a late intervention with a $5.3 billion offer on Friday to stay with Chelsea, but the founder of the chemicals company Ineos, submitted his proposal late.

The rivals of the premier league of the Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester United and Arsenal are already owned by American investors. Former Liverpool chairman Martin Broughton and Boston Celtics co-owner Steve Pagliuca are the front men for the other two consortiums that have made offers to buy the 2021 Champions League winners.

Chelsea hopes to have a new owner by the end of May, as the coach Thomas Tuchel looking to plan for the upcoming season. Due to the sanctions Abramovichthe German coach is currently unable to offer new contracts to existing players or sign footballers from other clubs.

With information from AFP

