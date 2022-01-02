Chelsea comeback without Lukaku, with Liverpool ends 2-2

Show at Stamford Bridge where the Blues recover two goals disadvantage, Manchester City go on the run to the top of the table

The big match of the 21st day ends with a spectacular 2-2 Premier League between Chelsea And Liverpool: Manchester City is therefore exulting and thus flies to +10 on the Blues and +11 on the Reds. Without Lukaku left in the stands by Tuchel, everything happens in the first half at Stamford Bridge: the hosts go down 2-0 with the goals of Manè and Salah, but then recover at the end within four minutes thanks to Kovacic and Pulisic.

CHELSEA 2-2 LIVERPOOL

Draw-show at Stamford Bridge where Chelsea recover two goals from Liverpool despite the absence of Lukaku, now at odds with Tuchel and left in the stands by the German coach. One point each and a smile is the leaders Manchester City who thus take 10 points ahead of the Blues and 11 over the Reds. The game ignites immediately but Pulisic is hypnotized by Kelleher in the 7th minute, two minutes pass and Manè punishes Chelsea by making the most of a defensive error by the Blues. Liverpool play loose while the hosts feel the psychological backlash, at 26 ‘the Reds double with Salah which resolves after a scrum in the opponent’s area. It seems downhill for Liverpool while a defeat for Chelsea is expected, but in the final minutes of the first half the unthinkable happens: a general and sudden blackout of Klopp’s men (today stopped by Covid and replaced by his deputy Lijnders) allows Tuchel’s team to equalize in just four minutes: Kovacic shortens in the 42nd minute with a great shot, Pulisic complete the incredible comeback in the recovery face to face with Mendy. Really a collapse of the Reds who even risk going behind when Mount touches the post a few seconds from the end, in the end it is only a scare and at the interval it is 2-2.

Spectacular match that continues even in the second half with both teams playing openly: Mendy is miraculous on Salah and Manè between 57 ‘and 59’, the usual Pulisic can sign his brace but Kelleher wins again the challenge in the 62 ‘ . Then the pace slows down and the tiredness is felt, the two teams gave everything in the first half and at the triple whistle comes a fair equal.

BRENTFORD-ASTON VILLA 2-1

Mid-table challenge that sees Brentford win on a comeback and thus return to success after two defeats in a row, while for Aston Villa it is a bad braking which means a second consecutive knockout. It is the guests who took the lead on 8 ‘with Ings, but Wissa re-establishes parity on 42’. In the second half the hosts believe in it more and in the 83rd minute Rasmussen definitively overturns the result by condemning Gerrard’s team and bypassing it by one point.

EVERTON-BRIGHTON 2-3

Goals and spectacles at Goodison Park and in the end Brighton places the coup that projects Potter’s team to eighth place in the standings and instead condemns Everton to a very difficult situation with just 19 points. It is a crisis for Rafa Benitez’s team, which falls behind with a sharp one-two signed by Mac Allister-Burn in the 3 ‘and 21’. At 25 ‘Calvert Lewin has the opportunity to shorten on a penalty but it is a bad moment for Everton and the attacker fails from 11 meters. The 1-2 goal still arrives at the start of the second half with Gordon, but still in the 71st minute Mac Allister brings guests back to the double advantage. Gordon doesn’t give up and in the 76th minute gives Everton some hope, but it’s too late and the final assault by Benitez’s men is useless.

LEEDS-BURNLEY 3-1

Fundamental victory in key salvation of Leeds that returns to success after three consecutive defeats and rises to +8 on Burnley (who, however, has two games less) third last and unable to win in seven games. Bielsa’s men took the lead in the 39th minute with Harrison but in the 54th minute Cornet restored parity. Leeds must then wait for the 77th minute to go ahead with Dallas, finally recovering James makes the result more rounded.