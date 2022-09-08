Chelsea. Cristiano Ronaldo indirectly responsible for the dismissal of Thomas Tuchel?

Thomas Tuchel is no longer Chelsea manager. Just a month after the resumption of the Premier League, the German coach was sacked by London leaders after a disappointing defeat against Dinamo Zagreb (1-0).

Author of a mixed start to the season (7th in the league, three wins for a draw and two defeats), Chelsea is therefore the second club to part with its coach after Bournemouth. And according to the German daily Picturethe reason for Tuchel’s departure would not only be sporting.

Boehly wanted Ronaldo, Tuchel opposed it

Indeed, Todd Boehly, new owner of the Blues, absolutely wanted to sign Cristiano Ronaldo this summer. The Portuguese was keen to leave Manchester United to play in the Champions League. But Thomas Tuchel would have opposed the arrival of “CR7”, believing that this “would destroy the spirit in the locker room”.

A decision that would not have pleased Todd Boehly and that would have greatly deteriorated the relationship between the two men.