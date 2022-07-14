Chelsea drop Cristiano Ronaldo lead

What’s next after this ad

Where will Cristiano Ronaldo play? This is the big question that agitates this summer transfer window 2022. Almost two weeks ago now, the Times revealed that the Portuguese star, unhappy with the prospect of playing in the Europa League and with the transfer window led by his club, wanted to leave Manchester United just a year after his return. Expected for the resumption, CR7 had been excused by the Mancunians, who indicated that he was absent for family reasons. But the English press saw a clear and obvious link with his initial desires.

After having dried up the recovery, the Portuguese also missed the summer tour in Thailand. What the English would have done well without. Asked about the former Real Madrid player, Erik ten Hag said he would be at United this season. “Cristiano Ronaldo is not for sale, he is in our plans. He is not with us due to personal issues. We are planning this season with Cristiano Ronaldo, that’s all.” The Dutch technician then indicated that he wanted to make his star happy.

Several tracks fell through

“I don’t know, I can’t wait to work with him. I spoke with Cristiano Ronaldo before this question came up. I had a good conversation with him. He didn’t tell me he wanted to leave… We want to succeed together.”. However, the news published in the English and foreign press is not enough to reassure the Mancunian coach. This week, Le Parisien revealed that Jorge Mendes offered his player to Paris Saint-Germain. But the Ile-de-France residents refused. In Spain, Joan Laporta, Barca’s president, discussed his case with Mendes.

But Robert Lewandowski is always the priority. CR7 could also replace the Pole at Bayern Munich in the event of departure this summer. But the Germans said it was not their idea. If several avenues have therefore been explored without success, the Ronaldo clan was counting on Chelsea to get them out of the woods. Especially since the club’s new owner, Todd Boehly, has shown great interest in the idea of ​​recruiting the Portuguese, who wants to hit hard for his first transfer window with the Blues. The businessman therefore exchanged with the agent of Cristiano Ronaldo.

Tuchel does not want CR7

The chances of seeing him join London were therefore great. Still, this track had to be validated by Thomas Tuchel, who now has more power. The German technician spoke with Boehly about the transfer window and CR7. And according to the DailyMail, the former PSG coach has decided: he does not want Cristiano Ronaldo. Indeed, Tuchel does not want a star or an individual who steals the show from his team. He is also convinced that Raheem Sterling, who officially signed yesterday, corresponds more to what he wants to put in place at Chelsea.

Tuchel wants to make him one of the new leaders. A transfer from CR7 to Chelsea would have stolen the show. The file is therefore closed for the Blues who will be able to concentrate on the rest of the transfer window by completing the arrivals of Kalidou Koulibaly, Nathan Aké and even Presnel Kimpembe. For his part, Cristiano Ronaldo, who therefore sees a new track fall into the water, has fewer and fewer possibilities of finding a base worthy of the name. What is certain is that he will not join the Saudi club which offers him a salary of 250 million euros over two years.