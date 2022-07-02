Entertainment

Chelsea enters the dance for Neymar

James
Nasser Al-Khelaifi recently refused to confirm that Neymar would stay in Paris beyond this summer, warning that ‘bling-bling’ PSG players could be fired. However, sources have told 90min that PSG’s Qatari owners are not convinced that letting Neymar go ahead of the 2022 World Cup is necessarily the right thing to do.

The transfer market sees the biggest names in European football traveled from club to club. Much like Cristiano Ronaldo or Robert Lewandowski, Brazilian striker Neymar Jr could leave Paris Saint-Germain, but within the club, the 30-year-old’s situation is making people think. They want to fully assess the situation before making a decision.

The prospect of a vengeful Neymar who would be motivated by his last chance to bring a World Cup to Brazil is causing some leaders to hesitate, according to our information.

James
