Chelsea enters the dance for Neymar

In pole position, recently bought by Todd Boehly, the Londoners are able to pay the 50 million euros requested by Paris Saint-Germain. There’s also the prospect of Neymar linking up with long-time international team-mate Thiago Silva, who recently said of his future: “He has to go to Chelsea. If that happens, it will be for the best. Nothing else needs to be said. For now, I don’t know anything, but I hope it will come to fruition.“

The Neymar file in this transfer window has obviously only begun.