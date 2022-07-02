Chelsea enters the dance for Neymar
Nasser Al-Khelaifi recently refused to confirm that Neymar would stay in Paris beyond this summer, warning that ‘bling-bling’ PSG players could be fired. However, sources have told 90min that PSG’s Qatari owners are not convinced that letting Neymar go ahead of the 2022 World Cup is necessarily the right thing to do.
The transfer market sees the biggest names in European football traveled from club to club. Much like Cristiano Ronaldo or Robert Lewandowski, Brazilian striker Neymar Jr could leave Paris Saint-Germain, but within the club, the 30-year-old’s situation is making people think. They want to fully assess the situation before making a decision.
The prospect of a vengeful Neymar who would be motivated by his last chance to bring a World Cup to Brazil is causing some leaders to hesitate, according to our information.
Despite everything, and in order to be able to consider all the possibilities, our sources tell us that intermediaries have informed the Premier League quartet Manchester United, Manchester City, Chelsea and Newcastle United of Neymar’s potential availability in order to gauge their interest.
Bayern Munich, Juventus and Milan have also been contacted, but the circle of clubs that could reasonably afford Neymar’s €35m salary doesn’t go much further than that.
According 90min, Chelsea, Manchester United and Manchester City stand out in the discussions. The interest of Juventus and his former club, Santos, is not enough and only residents of the Premier League can recruit the player.
In pole position, recently bought by Todd Boehly, the Londoners are able to pay the 50 million euros requested by Paris Saint-Germain. There’s also the prospect of Neymar linking up with long-time international team-mate Thiago Silva, who recently said of his future: “He has to go to Chelsea. If that happens, it will be for the best. Nothing else needs to be said. For now, I don’t know anything, but I hope it will come to fruition.“
The Neymar file in this transfer window has obviously only begun.