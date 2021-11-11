“Chelsea formed me, but I’m proud to be here”

Tomori on the past at Chelsea

“When you are young, you play just for fun and you never really know how far you will go. Then, as you get older, you get closer and closer to the first team and you begin to take everything more seriously. Growing up at Chelsea definitely formed me. I played with many players and I was coached by good coaches. And then I had the opportunity to play in the first team, an experience that brought me to where I am today ”.

Tomori on Ibrahimovic

“Ibra is smart. Even at forty he adapts quite quickly, and is still very sharp. Having someone like him to defend against, someone who has played at the highest level for most of his career, is incredible. And having him on your team is definitely better than not having him because he’s a winner. Lead the group a lot and raise the bar. Having him around is certainly positive “.

Tomori on Milan

“When I signed and had for the first time a bag with the AC Milan sign on it, I thought: ‘Wow, I’m here. It’s all true’. My father watched football in the 80s and 90s, when Milan won the Champions League and were the best team in the world. It’s crazy for him. I am really proud to be here. If I had to retire today or if something should happen to me, God forbid, I could say: ‘Yes, I played for Chelsea, for Milan and I managed to wear the England shirt’. Thinking about it is crazy ”.