Chelsea Green rejected again by OnlyFans

Chelsea Green is one of the most followed wrestlers on social networks. For some time, as well as continuing his journey between Impact, ROH, NWA and others after his released from WWE on April 15, the former Knockout champion is making numerous photo shoots that have led to some popularity on social media.

Chelsea Green rejected by OnlyFans

As a new means of distribution, Chelsea Green had opted for the popular OnlyFans platform, where it is possible to access content by paying monthly to the creator of the content. As he made known via the Twitter profile of his podcast “Green with Envy”, the wrestler was rejected by the platform twice.

The athlete talked about the situation after the first refusal with Alistair McGeorge of the UK Metro and stated that it is not unusual and has happened to many of his friends.

The reasons are currently unknown. Here is the latest tweet:

“Apparently OnlyFans doesn’t want to take my money … SECOND REFUSAL!”

