News

Chelsea Green rejected again by OnlyFans

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

Chelsea Green is one of the most followed wrestlers on social networks. For some time, as well as continuing his journey between Impact, ROH, NWA and others after his released from WWE on April 15, the former Knockout champion is making numerous photo shoots that have led to some popularity on social media.

Chelsea Green rejected by OnlyFans

As a new means of distribution, Chelsea Green had opted for the popular OnlyFans platform, where it is possible to access content by paying monthly to the creator of the content. As he made known via the Twitter profile of his podcast “Green with Envy”, the wrestler was rejected by the platform twice.

The athlete talked about the situation after the first refusal with Alistair McGeorge of the UK Metro and stated that it is not unusual and has happened to many of his friends.
The reasons are currently unknown. Here is the latest tweet:

“Apparently OnlyFans doesn’t want to take my money … SECOND REFUSAL!”

The Shield Of Wrestling is also in print! You can find all the issues of TSOW Magazine by CLICKING HERE.

We are looking for new items for our staff! There are several positions available: if you are interested, CLICK HERE.

For some wrestling-themed laughs, follow our friends at Spear Alla Edge on Instagram!

Bret Hart signed a contract with AEW?Follow us on Google News


Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

1.6K
News

Bitcoin: Miami will allow the payment of taxes in crypto
1.1K
News

Shiba Inu and all Dogecoin-inspired cryptocurrencies
940
News

Ariana Grande announced the deluxe version of “Positions” with five more songs
849
News

The Terminal, a film inspired by a true story with Tom Hanks
838
News

Bloodshot, the futuristic action movie starring Vin Diesel has arrived on Netflix
837
News

Bitcoin, watch out for the new $ 58,000 phishing email
837
News

how many movies are there about Cinderella?
815
News

with Cruella beat the Netflix competition
News

Don’t look for a Netflix clip: DiCaprio, Lawrence, Streep, Hill
767
News

Ethereum undergoes an involuntary bifurcation of the chain
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top