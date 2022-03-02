Chelsea is for sale, Roman Abramovich confirms under pressure in England

Roman Abramovich has confirmed his decision to sell Chelsea as pressure mounts on his ownership amid Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, Abramovich said that “the sale will not be accelerated” and that he “will not ask for any loan to be paid.”

“I would like to address the speculation in the media in recent days regarding my ownership of Chelsea FC,” the statement read.

The Portuguese Prosecutor’s Office investigates the granting of nationality to Roman Abramovich. AP

“As I have said before, I have always made decisions with the best interest of the Club in mind. In the current situation, therefore, I have made the decision to sell the Club, as I believe it is in the best interest of the Club, the fans. , the employees, as well as the sponsors and members of the Club”.

The billionaire, 55, sought to separate the club from possible personal sanction from the UK government by handing over the “management and care” of Chelsea to its trustees on Saturday.

However, sources told ESPN that the trustees are seeking legal advice before responding to Abramovich’s instructions due to concerns that a charitable foundation is not a suitable entity to run a football club.

Abramovich’s decision comes with the UK government under mounting pressure to freeze the assets of high-net-worth Russians in England who have suspected links to Vladimir Putin.

Abramovich has always strenuously denied any links to the Putin regime, and Chelsea have repeatedly insisted in the past that the club is not for sale.

If the UK government were to act and sanction Abramovich, Chelsea would be frozen because it is one of their assets. In that scenario, he would not be able to sell the club or inject funds into it, which would have huge repercussions for the club.

In Wednesday’s Prime Minister’s Question session in the House of Commons, opposition Labor leader Sir Keir Starmer opened by calling for sanctions against the Chelsea owner.

“Roman Abramovich is the owner of Chelsea Football Club and several other high-value assets in the UK,” Starmer said.

“He is a person of interest to the Ministry of the Interior due to his ties to the Russian state and his public association with corrupt activities and practices. In the past week [el primer ministro del Reino Unido, Boris Johnson] said Abramovich faced sanctions. Then she corrected the record and said no. Well why the hell not?

Johnson responded: “It is not appropriate for me to comment on individual cases at this stage.”

Abramovich bought Chelsea in 2003 for £140m. The club’s latest accounts show he is owed £1.514m in loans through parent company Fordstam Limited, which he controls.

When Chelsea announced its latest accounts (an after-tax loss of £145.6m for the year ending June 30, 2021, despite winning the Champions League), the club admitted at the time that they “relied on Fordstam Limited for their continued financial support.”

Swiss business tycoon Hansjoerg Wyss has claimed that Abramovich contacted interested parties on Tuesday to sound out potential interest.

“Abramovich is currently trying to sell all his villas in England. He also wants to get rid of Chelsea quickly now. I, along with three other people, received an offer on Tuesday to buy Chelsea from Abramovich,” Swiss daily Blick told Wyss in a statement. interview published Wednesday.

Sources have told ESPN that Abramovich has told potential buyers in the past that he valued the club at around £3bn.

Wyss added: “Abramovich is asking too much at the moment. You know: Chelsea owes him £2bn. But Chelsea has no money. Which means: those who buy Chelsea should compensate Abramovich.”

American businessman Todd Boehly was interested in buying a London Premier League club before the coronavirus pandemic, sounding out both Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur, but his interest was rebuffed.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe, Britain’s richest man, according to a 2021 Forbes study, previously held preliminary talks with Abramovich about a potential purchase.

Ratcliffe’s brother Bob, who runs the football division of his company INEOS, told BBC Radio 5live last month that “we were very far apart on valuations”.

Another complicating factor for a potential buyer is the difficulty of renovating Stamford Bridge. Complicated plans to rebuild the 41,800-seat stadium, which involved tearing down the existing structure and rebuilding a 61,000-capacity venue, were shelved by Abramovich in 2018 when his UK investor visa expired. The site is outright owned by Chelsea Pitch Owners and would therefore not be included in any sale of the club.