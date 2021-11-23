Sports

Chelsea-Juve, the LIVE pre-match from London PHOTOS and VIDEO

18:30

Andrea Menon, sent to London

There are several hours to go until the kick-off of the match Champions League between Chelsea And Juventus. Key match, to decide the group leaders and the near future in the competition of the two teams. A long wait, sometimes unnerving. A wait that we will try to make you spend in the best possible way, that is by getting closer to the team, in the hours preceding the entry of the two teams to Stamford Bridge.

LIVE

18.45 – Juve leaves the hotel: team leaving for Stamford Bridge.

18.30 – Nedved leaves the hotel and stops with some fans outside.


17.30 – No new line-ups are expected: Juve is ready and will soon leave the hotel, heading towards Stamford Bridge. The latest, from our correspondent.

17.00 – There is less and less of the opening whistle for Chelsea-Juve. The team is waiting to leave for Stamford Bridge: after the slight kick this morning, the team has held the technical meeting and is preparing to prepare for tonight’s match. Few fans outside the hotel, still controlled by the police. 4:00 pm – At the moment Juventus, with the president Andrea Agnelli present, are at the InterContinental London Park Lane. Around the English capital, several groups of Juventus fans

14.00 – The sun is shining in London and it is already news. Juve are in the hotel after this morning’s light kick: no new line-up is expected, Allegri should opt for a 4-4-2 with Morata and Chiesa in attack. Dybala starts from the bench.

Browse the gallery to watch live photos and videos from London

