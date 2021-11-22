Chelsea-Juventus, Allegri in conference on Dybala and Kulusevski

Juventus: Allegri’s conference

“Tomorrow we will play for the first place against a team at the top of the championship, last year they won the Champions League. With Lukaku they develop their characteristics in a different way, without Lukaku they have fewer points of reference and more counter-attackers. For us it is an important test. “.

On injuries

“Everyone is in the middle of the pitch, Kulusevski is there, this morning he was at the dentist but he is available. Danilo out for two months, De Sciglio for Atalanta or after he should be there, Chiellini is with the team on Wednesday while Bernardeschi has some for a while longer. Owners? Alex Sandro returns for sure, we’ll see in the middle of the pitch, I don’t know if I’ll put one on or take one off “.

About Dybala

“I don’t know if he has minutes in his legs because he hasn’t played for a while. He and Kulusevski are called up, yes.”

On 4-3-3

“It’s a question of characteristics. We have to improve the scoring phase, we create important situations and make mistakes in the last step. In Rome we risked by not closing the action and taking counter-attacks. We scored 18 goals and conceded 15, we have to find more goals as a team.”

About Rabiot

“He was growing before Covid, then he had a difficult time. The most important thing all the boys have to think about is growing and improving. Tomorrow we have a good game to play and then we’ll think about the others”.

About Kean

“Either Kean plays or Morata plays. Maybe one time and the other. They both played a good match in Rome.”

About McKennie

“In football both of them count. But apart from the psychological aspect it is much more important, he is doing well, he is more serene and he is in a very good physical condition. He is becoming an important player at the moment.”