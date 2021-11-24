Chelsea-Juventus and Young Boys-Atalanta: probable formations and where to see them on TV | First page

The Champions League is back, scheduled for the fifth day. The two Italians, Juventus and Atalanta, take the field at 9pm: the bianconeri in the Chelsea den, where they have never won, Gasperini’s team is on stage in Bern against Young Boys. In London we play for the first place, with Juventus having 12 points, 3 more than Chelsea beaten in the first leg thanks to the goal scored by Federico Chiesa. In Switzerland, Atalanta, third with five points, wants to beat Elia and his teammates (last at 3 points) to take advantage of the challenge between Villarreal and Manchester United, who lead the group at 7.

Juventus-Chelsea

tv: Canale 5, Mediaset Infinity, Sky Sport 1, Sky Calcio 252

CHELSEA (3-4-3): Mendy; Christensen, Thiago Silva, Rudiger; James, Kante, Jorginho, Alonso; Ziyech, Mount; Werner.

JUVENTUS (4-4-2): Szczesny; Cuadrado, Bonucci, de Ligt, Alex Sandro; McKennie, Bentancur, Locatelli, Rabiot; Church, Morata.

Young Boys-Atalanta

tv: Sky Sport 204 and Sky Calcio 253, Mediaset Infinity

YOUNG BOYS (4-4-2): Faivre; Hefty, Burgy, Lauper, Garcia; Fassnacht, Aebischer, Sierro, Ngamaleu; Elia, Rieder.

ATALANTA (3-4-2-1): Musso; Toloi, Demiral, Palomino; Zappacosta, de Roon, Freuler, Maehle; Pasalic, Malinovskyi; Zapata.