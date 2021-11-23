Chelsea-Juventus, Dybala has two goals: first place and renewal

All ready for the big match Chelsea-Juventus, match valid for the fifth day of the group H of the Champions League. The bianconeri find again Paulo Dybala and aim for the bang at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea-Juventus, precedents in favor of the bianconeri

Juventus are first in the group, with four victories in as many races. Chelsea at -3, thanks to the defeat, right against the bianconeri, suffered at the Allianz Stadium. Curiously, the Old Lady has won their last two games against the Blues in European competition (3-0 in 2012 and 1-0 this season) and could become the first team to record three straight wins against Chelsea in the Champions League. Additionally, Massimiliano Allegri’s side have achieved success in all of their last five Champions League games, the longest open streak in the competition, alongside Bayern Munich. A win in this game would see the Old Lady establish hers new record of victories consecutive (six) in the European Cup / Champions League. The Blues will focus on their impenetrable defense: in the first four days of this Champions League, Thomas Tuchel’s team is the team that has conceded fewer goals (one), throws (18) and throws in the mirror (three). It also recorded the lowest Expected Goals against (2.1) in the competition during this period.

Chelsea-Juventus, the factor Paulo Dybala

Struggling with a few too many injuries, the good news at Juventus is the recovery of Paulo Dybala. The Argentine has finally solved his physical problems and seems ready to take the field (he could start from the bench). The presence of the Argentine champion is fundamental for the Old Lady. Its numbers say it. Paulo Dybala has taken part in four goals in his last two Champions League games with Juventus (three goals, one assist) and could find the goal in three consecutive appearances for the first time in the competition. The goal of Massimiliano Allegri it is clear: try to break the Stamford Bridge, home of the Blues, to conquer mathematically the first place in the Champions League group (and avoid, in the round of 16, as many level opponents as possible). To hit the prestigious goal, it will be necessary the best Paulo Dybala

Chelsea-Juventus, Paulo Dybala also plays for the renewal

Shining on the field of the reigning European champions could also accelerate the negotiations for the renewal of Paulo Dybala with Juventus. As explained several times, the agreement would have been found (until June 2026). Only a few details (mainly related to bonuses) would be missing to get to the classic white smoke. The signature could arrive at the end of the month. Undoubtedly, Joya’s super performance against Chelsea could bring the long-awaited official announcement even closer to the renewal of the Juventus 10’s contract.

OMNISPORT