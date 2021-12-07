Chelsea-Juventus Women, the words of Montemurro and Girelli at the press conference

There Juventus Women is ready for another great night of the Champions League, the bianconere are in fact expected by Chelsea and ready to do battle for the next round. Here are the words of Cristiana Baby walkers and coach Joe Montemurro in the press conference on the eve.

THE WORDS OF GIRELLI

New module and new game with Montemurro: “I always like to play and giving continuity makes me happy. I have to thank the coach and my teammates for their trust and for continuing to do my best. I tried to immerse myself in the new form and in the requests of the coach. The coach asks us a lot, I like it and I enjoy it, this way of playing amuses me “.

Did you think you were here at this point in your experience? “We honestly thought it was really difficult, but we believed it between us. Many of the environment did not expect it, but we wanted to try and get here to London and play the qualification for us is very important. We will have 180 minutes to continue the qualification “

Different football philosophy with Montemurro? “Yes, the football philosophy is different, but we all made ourselves available and managed to assimilate all the new indications from the coach. We are at 50-60% of our potential “

50 unbeaten games – “This figure is very nice, I will look at them better and I remember them all. To the young people I tell these wonderful experiences. From the first, everything changed, me, the movement and the teams. Today I feel ready to use the stages with the best team in Italy. In my opinion, the gap is narrowing and I want to get excited again with these matches “

Next step – “The Champions League has another level compared to Italian football, with two mistakes we were punished. You always need concentration and 0 errors, which you can afford in the Italian championship. Getting to 100% tomorrow will be very important “

Personal and team goal – “I feel I have hardly done anything yet, there is still a lot to do. My goal is to improve, amaze, score and reach the top of the world. I would like to play a Champions League final with my team. All this passes from work, I hope and believe there are still many things waiting for me “

Decisive match for qualification tomorrow? “They have all been important, so tomorrow will be important too. Getting a result here would be historic for Juventus and for us, it’s not the decisive match but it’s very important “.

THE WORDS OF MONTEMURRO

How’s the team doing? “The team is doing well and is charged up for this match, we have had a great week with the championship. We are ready, despite the difficulties of the national teams, but the team is well prepared “

How does it feel to go back to London? “I really missed the rain (laughs ed), it wasn’t very excited to come back here. I was waiting for this challenge, I have London in my heart after the experience with Arsenal. I’m thrilled to be here with Juventus and I’m happy for the girls to be here “

Differences from the Stadium? “Tomorrow there will be a little more attention, we cannot go wrong tactically and technically. I want a great attitude tomorrow, these matches are a great chance for their careers. There must be great attention to detail “.

How much do you believe in qualification? “I always believe in it, I believe in girls and in the way they play. Performance has always been important to me, and this team is playing great games. Matches like this are needed to make the big leap, to grow and to have confidence in the next round “

Winning 2-0 Juve would be mathematically qualified, what do you think? – “The calculations are made by my staff, I prepare myself to make the best performance on the pitch. In these games they also decide for mistakes. We are here not as favorites and we are here at ‘school’ ready to have a nice evening. We want to make a good performance and this match is a good chance for us “

Evaluation of what has been done so far with Juve – “Leaving Arsenal was difficult for me, but there were few interesting projects for me. Juventus welcomed me in a fantastic way and what we have done so far is very important “

Is your goal to surprise Chelsea tomorrow? “For me the important thing is continuous performance, then not only the result will be important but also everything else”

On the new Grosso purchase: “She is a player with a lot of experience, despite her age. Midfielder different from those in the team, she has game ideas like Claudio Marchisio”